Project HOPE directors elect new board chief

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs-area nonprofit Project HOPE Food Bank is headed toward its 15th anniversary in March with recent changes to its board of directors.

Tiffany Rogers has been elected president of the board, and Tonya Baier, clinical director of nursing at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, has been added as a member, a news release said.

"Tonya's expertise, insight and dedication to helping those struggling with food insecurity will undoubtedly strengthen our board," Project HOPE Executive Director Ted Thompson said.

Baier brings 20-plus years of health care practice and leadership to the board.

"I hope those skills bring wisdom and knowledge to the board to help make ... decisions in the best interest of the people we serve," she said.

"Without food and nutrition, [the] health of our community will decline, which increases the risk for additional medical issues and co-morbidities."

The release said Rogers' "leadership and commitment have been instrumental in ensuring the food bank's resilience in the face of recovery and inflation."

Rogers has been a volunteer with Project HOPE since the covid-19 pandemic, originally becoming involved through a civic club.

"After the [civic club] project ended, I kept going, recognizing the needs and having time on my hands. Many volunteers quit coming during the pandemic as they were the most vulnerable," Rogers said.

Thompson acknowledged outgoing board president L. Thomas Jones' leadership, saying, "Leading an organization through growth, expansions and challenges is no small feat, and his commitment has played a crucial role in ensuring the food bank's sustainability."

Thompson said Jones will remain on the board, providing "ongoing guidance."

The food bank works with nonprofits to advance nutrition for those impacted by food insecurity and income setbacks, including recent winter weather conditions.

"It's disheartening to hear about the challenges faced by families living paycheck to paycheck ... the impact on those working in construction, hospitality and retail, where missing a paycheck can affect basic necessities ... is significant," Thompson said.

"The main priority will be to continue to serve the pantries we supply in the five counties currently in our distribution area ... It takes everyone working together to meet the needs of the communities we serve," Rogers said.

According to its website, Project HOPE supplies homeless shelters, charity kitchens, food pantries, crisis centers, children's homes, school backpack programs and children's feeding programs.

"The food bank operates in the background of food insecurity resources. We work as a resource to nonprofits that serve our seniors, families and children," Thompson said.

"Raising awareness about the importance of local food banks and encouraging donations or volunteer efforts can contribute to helping those in need," he said.

Its website says the nonprofit buys food wholesale "in large lots for the best price."

Thompson "searches tirelessly for the best food values that provide the most nutrition and nourishment to our customers," Rogers said.

She also acknowledged the work of volunteers and donors, including those who secure grants for the organization and contribute to a yearly letter-writing campaign.

"We truly thank our many donors who support us on a regular basis," Rogers said.