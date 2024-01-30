Search on in Hempstead County for man considered armed and dangerous





Arkansas State Police and Hempstead County agencies continue to search for a man who fled into a wooded area after a police pursuit Sunday.

Thaddeus Ray Carroll, 51, address unknown, is considered armed and dangerous.

During a traffic stop about 9 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 67, a trooper took Gerald Austin Carroll, 51, address unknown, into custody, ASP said in a news release.

"A rear passenger, identified as Thaddeus Ray Carroll, 50, moved into the driver's seat and fled the scene with a female passenger, Melanie H. Bormann, 50," the release states.

Details on the reason for the traffic stop were not immediately available.

At some point during the pursuit, a trooper deployed spike strips to disable Carroll's vehicle. Another trooper stopped the vehicle with a tactical vehicle maneuver.

In a Facebook post, Hempstead County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit ended at County Road 1540 and U.S. 67.

"During the incident, Bormann pointed a firearm at a trooper. Carroll, who was holding a firearm, and Bormann fled on foot into a nearby pasture," the release states.

ASP's Criminal Investigation Division, K-9 and aerial units were dispatched to the scene. Officers with Hope, Texarkana and Ashdown police departments, the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas Game and Fish assisted.

Bormann surrendered without incident about two hours into the search. Emergency personnel conducted a preliminary evaluation and transported her to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.

On Monday, authorities concentrated their search for Carroll on an area in the 4500 block of U.S. 67. A dog team from Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern assisted.

Anyone who sees Carroll or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call ASP Troop G Headquarters at 870- 777-4641 or a local law enforcement agency.



