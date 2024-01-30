Small squirrels give hunters big fun

Blade (cq) Elmore (right) of Springdale weighs his three squirrels in the Big Squirrel Challenge with Levi Horrell (left) and Cody Wyatt, both with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Elmore hunted near Sonora. (NWA Democratd-Gazette/Flip Putthoff) Hunters have big fun going after small game when the Big Squirrel Challenge rolls around each January.It's a statewide contest hosted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to see who can bag the heaviest limit of three squirrels. Already a subscriber? Log in!