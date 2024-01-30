Top 5 all stay put as the rest unravel

The top five of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll remained unchanged Monday with defending national champ UConn still ahead of mighty Purdue, streaking North Carolina, defensive-minded Houston and Tennessee.

There was plenty of chaos in the rest of the poll, where 10 teams moved at least five positions one way or another.

The Huskies were still the clear No. 1, picking up four more first-place votes after a 99-56 rout of Xavier for their eighth straight win. They topped the poll on 48 of 63 ballots from the national panel of media, while the Boilermakers received 14 votes for No. 1 and the Cougars picked up the remaining one.

"I think last January helped us a lot," UConn Coach Danny Hurley said. "We went through an absolutely crushing month of January, so we go into games not necessarily afraid to lose. We walked through the fire and still dominated the NCAA Tournament last year.

"So in a weird way," Hurley said, "we're not afraid to drop a game, and we go out and we're really attacking these games."

The Boilermakers remained No. 2 after reigning AP Player of the Year Zach Edey scored 26 points in a win over Rutgers, which made him only the sixth Big Ten player with at least 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

The third-ranked Tar Heels extended their winning streak to 10 with wins over Wake Forest and Florida State, while the Cougars stymied No. 21 BYU and Kansas State to remain at No. 4. Tennessee beat Vanderbilt to remain fifth.

That's where the wild movement in the poll begins.

Wisconsin rode a slew of losses by top-10 teams, and wins over Minnesota and Michigan State, to climb seven spots to No. 6 for the Badgers' best ranking since Dec. 28, 2020. Duke climbed five spots to No. 7, and was followed by Kansas, Marquette and Kentucky, which fell four positions following its loss to South Carolina and a close win against Arkansas last week.

Arizona was No. 11 while Iowa State made the biggest jump, vaulting 11 spots to No. 12 after beating Kansas State and seventh-ranked Kansas. The Cyclones were followed by Creighton, Illinois and Texas Tech, which moved up five spots after its win over Oklahoma and headed into the week atop the Big 12 at 16-3 overall and 5-1 in league play.

IN AND OUT

Alabama was as high as No. 17 early in the season before falling out on Nov. 27, while TCU joined the Crimson Tide in returning to the Top 25 for the first time since spending a week at No. 19 in mid-January.

Memphis dropped from No. 19 out of the poll after falling to UAB, its third straight loss to an unranked team. Colorado State also dropped out after a loss to Nevada and an overtime loss to Wyoming.

ON THE DOORSTEP

South Carolina went from receiving no votes last week to the most of any school outside the Top 25. The Gamecocks, who were 11-21 last season, improved to 17-3 overall under second-year coach Lamont Paris with their wins over Kentucky and Missouri.

Purdue center Zach Edey dunks in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers , Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. Purdue won 68-60. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) makes a free throw against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. North Carolina defeated Florida State 75-68. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)



Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) drives to the basket as Kansas State guard Dai Dai Ames (4) and forward Will McNair Jr. (13) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) blocks a shot by Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 75-62. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Michigan State's Mady Sissoko tries to stop Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

