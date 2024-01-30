Trial begins for Washington County man accused of sexually assaulting child more than a decade ago

FAYETTEVILLE -- Trial began Monday for a Washington County man accused of sexually molesting a child more than a decade ago.
Adam Jeremy Ryba, 39, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault with a victim under 14 years of age.
If
Today at 4:59 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- Trial began Monday for a Washington County man accused of sexually molesting a child more than a decade ago.
Adam Jeremy Ryba, 39, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault with a victim under 14 years of age.
If