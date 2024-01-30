Two people die in traffic crashes in Arkansas on Monday

Two people were killed and two others were injured in separate car crashes on Monday, according to preliminary police reports.

Lola Singleton, 44, of Benton was killed in a single-car crash that occurred at 1:41 p.m. on Interstate 430 north of Stagecoach Road in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Singleton was driving a 2006 KIA north on the interstate when she ran off the road and toward the median. The car then over corrected and crossed the middle and right lanes and into the treeline. The car then flipped over and ejected Singleton, the report said.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to the report.

The investigating trooper noted the road was dry and the weather was clear.

A Texas woman was killed in a two-car incident at 2:59 p.m. in Monticello, according to a state police report.

Gwendolyn English, 69, of Lancaster, Texas, was killed. She was the passenger in a 2017 BMW that was being driven by Larry Phinisee, 67, also of Lancaster, southbound on Arkansas 293.

The second car, a 2020 Ford, was being driven east on Arkansas 138 by Jason Milner, 53, of Camden.

The BMW failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the two highways and its passenger side was struck by the Ford, the report said.

Phinisee and Milner were taken to a local hospital.

The investigating trooper noted the road was dry and the weather was clear.