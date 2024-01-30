Walmart Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split

Walmart Inc. announced that it will conduct a split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 3:1. The stock split is part of Walmart’s ongoing review of optimal trading and spread levels and its desire for its associates to feel that purchasing shares is easily within reach. More than 400,000 associates participate in Walmart’s Associate Stock Purchase Plan, which allows eligible associates to buy stock conveniently through payroll deductions and provides a 15% company match on the first $1,800 each year.

“Sam Walton believed it was important to keep our share price in a range where purchasing whole shares, rather than fractions, was accessible to all of our associates,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart. “Given our growth and our plans for the future, we felt it was a good time to split the stock and encourage our associates to participate in the years to come. As Sam said, ‘We’re all in this together. That’s the secret.’”

The shares to be issued in the stock split will be payable after market close on Friday for shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday. Shareholders will receive a distribution of two additional shares of common stock for each share held. Walmart’s common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on Monday. The stock split and final ratio were approved by Walmart’s board.

The company expects that the stock split will increase the number of shares of Walmart’s outstanding common stock from approximately 2.7 billion shares to approximately 8.1 billion shares.

As a result of the stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of Walmart’s common stock underlying the company’s outstanding stock awards and warrants; the number of shares issuable under the company’s equity incentive plans and other existing agreements, as well as the exercise or conversion price, as applicable; the company’s common stock dividend; and the company’s authorized buyback programs. The company anticipates filing a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the effective date to report an amendment to the company’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation effecting the stock split and reflecting a proportionate adjustment to the total number of authorized shares of company common stock.