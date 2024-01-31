Authorities ID woman found dead Tuesday behind Little Rock gas station





Pulaski County authorities on Wednesday identified the woman found dead behind a Little Rock gas station on Tuesday afternoon.

Jill Ann Luigi, 67, of Norman was identified by sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox. Deputies located Luigi's body behind the Valero station at 14000 Kanis Road, Knox said previously.

The death was still under investigation, Knox said, and it wasn't clear if foul play was involved.

Knox said previously that although the gas station is within the city limits, the sheriff's office is investigating because the call reporting the body was routed to deputies.



