Bates is tough to cover

RAZORBACK REPORT By Tom Murphy

FAYETTEVILLE -- Missouri guard Tamar Bates is a hot-shot SEC newcomer the University of Arkansas must try to contain in today's 7:30 p.m. game against the Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Bates, a 6-5 transfer from Indiana, is showing a phenomenal shooting touch from every level in his first season in the league.

Bates was the only player in Division I with a field-goal percentage of 50% or greater (55.2), a three-point percentage of 40% or better (45.8) and a free-throw rate of 90% or better (94.1) heading into last weekend.

"He's a really tough matchup," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said on his radio show Monday. "Left-hander, three-level scorer, can make threes, can beat people off the bounce. He's an excellent cutter. He's got great strength."

Bates has made 95 of 172 field goals, 22 of 48 three-pointers and 48 of 51 free throws. Put them all together and the Kansas City, Kan., native is making 64.1% of all shots on the season.

Musselman said Bates and former Razorback Justin Smith came from Indiana with an inherent strength.

"The one thing with the Big Ten, those players, whether it's Justin Smith or Tamar Bates, those guys strength-wise are used to physicality and finishing through physicality," Musselman said. "And Bates does a great job of that. He's a guy that they'll run some pick-and-rolls with him handling the ball on the right side of the floor to try to get him going downhill with his left hand. And he'll leak out in transition. He's a great transition scorer. Very good offensive rebounder. So he's a very difficult cover."

Bates ranks fifth in scoring in SEC games only at 18.9 points, is second in field-goal percentage (57.1) and leads the conference in free-throw percentage (95.7) in SEC play.

All 20

With the injury to Trevon Brazile and the departure of Davonte Davis prior to the Kentucky game last Saturday, the list of Razorbacks who have played in all 20 games has dwindled down to three: El Ellis, Makhi Mitchell and Chandler Lawson.

Davis is still listed on the UA roster and his bio is still included in the Hogs' game notes.

Brazile, Davis, Khalif Battle, and Layden Blocker have played in 19 games, while Jeremiah Davenport and Tramon Mark have played in 18 games.

Hungry Tigers

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said he believes Missouri will be a tough matchup with the Tigers looking to break out of their 0-7 hole win SEC play.

"Our guys have to realize how hungry they will be," Musselman said on his Monday radio show. "If you look at Missouri's games, [it's] a lot of close scores. You look at the five-minute mark left in games of Missouri's SEC games. It's unbelievable how close they are and how hard they've played."

Gates Part 2

Missouri Coach Dennis Gates made a grand debut last season, leading the Tigers to a 25-10 record, their first double bye for the SEC Tournament, a 79-71 win over No. 17 Tennessee at the SECs and a 76-65 win over 10 seed Utah State in the NCAA Tournament before falling to 15 seed Princeton (78-63).

The NCAA Tournament victory was Missouri's first since Coach Mike Anderson's 2009-10 team advanced to the second round. The Tigers' 25-10 record marked the program's first 25-win season since Coach Frank Haith's debut team in 2011-12 went 30-5 and won the Big 12 Tournament before losing in upset fashion 86-84 to Norfolk State in the first round of the NCAAs.

This year, the Tigers went 8-5 in nonconference play, including a 71-64 win over Pittsburgh on the road in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge and a puzzling 73-72 home loss to Jackson State. A 92-59 win over Central Arkansas on Dec. 30 is the Tigers' only triumph since beating Wichita State 82-72 on Dec. 3 as Missouri has lost 10 of its plast 11 games.

Good D

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said his review of video from the Hogs' 63-57 loss to No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday showed the game swung on a precious few possessions.

"They made some threes down the stretch, we turned the ball over and didn't get a shot on goal [and that's] really the difference in the game," Musselman said on his radio show Monday.

"Because I've watched that thing multiple, multiple times. It was probably our best defensive effort, to be honest with you, of the whole year. I thought we did a really good job of controlling tempo against the No. 1 offensive team in the nation."

Kentucky scored 26 points less than its season average of 89 entering the game.

Former guys

While former Missouri standout Trevon Brazile is questionable for Arkansas due to knee soreness heading into the game, former Razorback Connor Vanover is coming off one of his better games for the Tigers.

Brazile is averaging 8.9 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game, but he missed Saturday's loss to Kentucky while rehabbing his knee.

Vanover is averaging 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocked shots in 11.9 minutes per game. A graduate student who prepped at Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock and Findley Prep in Nevada, he is now listed at 7-5, 230 pounds. He began his career at Cal (2018-19) before transferring to Arkansas (2019-22) -- where he made 37 starts in 44 games over three seasons -- and Oral Roberts (2022-23) before landing in Columbia, Mo.

Vanover posted season highs of 11 points against Wichita State and Central Arkansas. The former TikTok sensation is coming off a season-high tying seven rebounds in 18 minutes in a loss at South Carolina.

Free throw flip

Arkansas is fifth in the nation in drawing free throws with an average of 25.9 per game, while Missouri is on the flip side of that stat, ranking 303rd out of 362 teams with 16.4 per game.

Heading into their last game at South Carolina, the Tigers were 351st in free-throw attempt differential at minus-6.0 per game. Arkansas is plus-4.3 in that category.

Series glance

Arkansas leads its series with Missouri 33-27, including a 14-9 mark since the Tigers joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.

The Razorbacks had won five in a row before Missouri eked out a 79-76 win last Jan. 18 over No. 25 Arkansas at Mizzou Arena.

In the earlier meeting last season, No. 13 Arkansas downed No. 20 Missouri 74-68 at Walton Arena in its conference home opener on Jan. 4. That marked the first meeting with both teams ranked since an 89-88 win for the No. 4 Tigers over the No. 7 Razorbacks on Dec. 13, 1989, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Missouri holds a 17-12 advantage in games played in Columbia, Mo., including a 7-4 mark since joining the SEC.

Ricky Council scored 25 points, including 11-of-13 free-throw shooting, Joseph Pinion added 13 points off the bench with 3-of-6 shooting from three-point range, and Davonte Davis had 10 points, 5 assists and 3 steals in the Razorbacks' win last season.

In the return game, Missouri made 30 of 40 free-throw attempts and Kobe Brown scored 17 points and drew 9 fouls for the Tigers, who were outrebounded 42-23 but out-scored the Arkansas bench 48-16.

The game had 11 ties and 17 lead changes.

The Razorbacks led 67-5, on a pair of free throws by Council with 5:07 remaining. DeAndre Gholston's three-point shot off a Johnson turnover tied the game at 67-67 at 2:28 and the Tigers were 8 of 8 at the line in the final 29 seconds.

Davis led four Hogs in double figures with 18 points. Anthony Black scored 15 points, Council contributed 13 and Jordan Walsh had 12 for Arkansas. Walsh hit 4 of 4 shots, 2 of 2 from three-point range and went 2 for 2 from the free throw line. Walsh was one of four Razorbacks to foul out, along with Makhi Mitchell, Kamani Johnson and Davis.