Body discovered on west LR road

An unidentified body was recovered in west Little Rock by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office Tuesday, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

The deceased female was found about 4:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Kanis Road, the sheriff’s office said in the post. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said the body was found behind a Valero gas station.

Knox said the gas station is in the city limits, but the sheriff’s office, which normally handles crimes in rural areas of the county, is investigating because that’s where the call reporting the body was routed.

The sheriff’s office said in the post that the investigation was ongoing and that more information would be released when it’s available.



