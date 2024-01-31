EDITORIAL: Signature issue

The attorney general of Arkansas has approved the ballot wording for an initiated act meant to strengthen the state's FOIA rules. Now those hoping to screen the Freedom of Information Act from political meddling can begin to collect signatures.
Editorial
Let’s get this party started
Today at 2:56 a.m.
The attorney general of Arkansas has approved the ballot wording for an initiated act meant to strengthen the state's FOIA rules. Now those hoping to screen the Freedom of Information Act from political meddling can begin to collect signatures.