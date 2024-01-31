Eudora police chief arrested on kidnapping charge





The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday said it arrested the Eudora police chief on a felony charge after he illegally detained a man in October and left him beaten and stranded.

Chief Michael Pitts, 45, surrendered to the Chicot County sheriff's office on Tuesday and was booked on a charge of felony kidnapping, according to a state police news release.

On Oct. 26, Pitts was called to remove a man causing a disturbance at a Eudora gas station and detained John Hill Jr., 49. Investigators determined that detention was illegal, the release states.

Pitts took Hill to a remote location in the county and assaulted him, leaving him hurt and without transportation, the release states.

State police investigators began looking into Pitts' actions in November at the request of Frank Spain, the prosecuting attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit, the release states.

Pitts was being held in the Chicot County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond, the release states.

Eudora made headlines after Mayor Tomeka Butler on Dec. 27, 2022, announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city as a measure to curb rising crime. Those caught out after curfew would be subject to stop and search by police, Butler said at the time.

The mayor lifted the curfew on Jan. 3, 2023.

Last January, a sergeant with the police department said the city's police force consisted of Pitts and two others.



