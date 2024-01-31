Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan touts progress in state of the city address

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mayor Lioneld Jordan highlighted major projects planned this year and touted previous successes during his annual state of the city address given Tuesday.

"Sometimes we are torn between preserving what feels familiar and embracing a new and progressive approach," Jordan said. "But I believe we can do both if we remember to balance our priorities and focus on delivering the best outcomes for our community."

A $25 million federal Safe Streets for All grant awarded to the city last month will create long-lasting safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists in key parts of town, he said.

Total taxable sales in the city reached $3.3 billion last year, which is about $100 million more than in 2022, according to Jordan. The city added 1,500 jobs and issued more than 700 building permits for homes last year, he said.

An economic vitality master plan set to come out this year will help ensure the city's economy remains strong, Jordan said.

Demand on police and fire service has increased with the population. However, crime was down last year compared to a few years prior, and firefighters saved more than $150 million worth of property, Jordan said.

Planning began last year for development of Bryce Davis, Walker and Underwood parks, and construction at those three parks will begin this year, with work on Gulley Park finishing soon, he said.

Combs Park will become the city's first park designed for river recreation, Jordan said. The city will take public comment on the project this year and plans to start construction next year, he said.

The city so far has used about $174 million for projects stemming from a $226 million bond referendum voters approved in 2019, Jordan said.

The City Council committed $17.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan money to various programs. Jordan said he was especially proud of $2 million dedicated to child care assistance for qualified residents. The program served 145 households, he said.

Jordan has said he plans to run for another four-year term as mayor in November. Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of Experience Fayetteville, the city's tourism bureau, announced in September she had launched a campaign to become mayor.

Rawn said Tuesday Jordan's address was given during the work day and she was unable to listen to it. Jordan began his address at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jordan highlighted work on the U.S. 71B corridor, the downtown arts corridor known as the Ramble and climate and energy goals as key efforts his administration will focus on next year.

The portion of 71B running through the city is no longer a state highway, enabling the city to make improvements to it to better serve residents, Jordan said. Work is slated to begin this year at North Street and College Avenue, North to Sycamore streets and the College Avenue and Millsap Road intersection, he said.

A "robust" community input process will take place this year to determine how to rezone more than 500 properties along the 71B corridor, Jordan said.

Work on West Avenue and the civic space of the Ramble should finish later this year, he said. Construction also will start on a new hotel at the southern end of the civic space, and a police substation within the new parking deck on West Avenue is scheduled to open this year.

The city has received numerous accolades for its efforts to preserve the environment and Jordan said he plans to do more this year.

City staff planted more than 1,300 trees and gave away another 1,500 to residents last year, he said. The recycling and composting programs diverted more than 18,000 tons of solid waste and 1,500 tons from the landfill, Jordan said. The city will begin a residential curbside food waste pilot program this year.

The state of the city is "sound," Jordan said.