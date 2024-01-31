George Kittle Prop Bets and Odds for Super Bowl LVIII

George Kittle earned his second All-Pro selection and second trip to the Super Bowl after his healthiest season since 2018. The San Francisco 49ers tight end finished with over 1,000 yards for the third time and played a key role as both a receiver and a blocker on the most efficient offense in football.

Kittle is one of several holdovers from the San Francisco team that lost to the Chiefs four years ago. He's a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and a key cog in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

If the 49ers are going to exact revenge on Kansas City, Kittle figures to be at the center of that effort. Let's take a look at his player prop markets to get an idea of his projected performance.

George Kittle is set to play in his second Super Bowl. Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle Receptions Odds Over 4.5 (+130) | Under 4.5 (-166) Kittle finished third on the 49ers in receptions in the regular season behind Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, and so far in the playoffs he's in a three-way tie for third with Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings. He's gone under this mark in both playoff games so far after recording just two catches in the NFC Championship and four in the divisional round. In fact, Kittle has only recorded five catches once in his 11-game playoff career, which explains why his odds on SI Sportsbook are so heavily skewed toward the under. George Kittle Receiving Yards Odds Over 47.5 (-130) | Under 47.5 (+100) Like so many San Francisco pass-catchers, Kittle is a monster at creating yards after the catch. He finished 20th in the regular season in both total yards after catch and yards after catch per reception, so he only needs a few opportunities to flirt with 50 yards. There were six games this year in which Kittle finished with at least 48 yards on four catches or fewer, like against the Jaguars when he gained 116 yards on only three receptions or against the Packers a few weeks ago when he had 81 yards on four grabs. Overall, Kittle has hit this mark 11 times in 18 games, including the playoffs, and he's done so five times in his last seven. George Kittle Longest Reception Over 20.5 (-120) | Under 20.5 (-110) Kittle leads the 49ers in the postseason with three catches of 20-plus yards — no other player has more than one. He was second on the team in that metric in the regular season with 18 across 16 games and overall he's had at least one gain of 21 or more yards in 12 games this year. Kittle's yards after catch ability and proficiency as a downfield pass-catcher make this a relatively easy number for him to clear, hence the slight juice on the over. George Kittle Touchdown Prop Odds First TD (+1100) | Last TD (+1000) | Anytime TD (+185) Kittle caught one of Brock Purdy's two passing touchdowns in the playoffs against Green Bay, but that was just the second time he's ever scored in the postseason. He also finished fourth on the team in touchdowns in the regular season behind Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk and both Samuel and McCaffrey saw more red zone targets than the 6'4" tight end. Kittle scored three of his seven touchdowns this season in one game back in October and he was held out of the end zone 13 times compared to the five games in which he scored. In the red zone, Purdy tends to look elsewhere but Kittle has shown he's capable of dragging a few defenders across the plane for a score.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.