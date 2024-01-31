Joe Sullivan, police chief of Wichita, Kan., said he is "frustrated by the actions of those individuals who had the audacity to take the statue of Jackie Robinson from a park where kids and families in our community gather to learn the history of Jackie Robinson, an American icon, and play the game of baseball."

Sergey Ochigava, 46, a Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles without a passport or ticket, faces up to five years in federal prison after he was found guilty of being a stowaway on an aircraft, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Harvey Hugs, 60, of Hardin, Mont., who was previously convicted of trafficking golden eagle feathers, wings and tails in violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for related gun violations.

Tatjana Zdanoka, a Latvian member of the European Parliament, is being investigated after several news sites reported that she has been working as a Russian agent since at least 2004.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, who's accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a parking lot at a Boston airport before flying to Kenya, was arrested at a nightclub after authorities were tipped off, Kenyan Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin said.

Imran Khan, former Islamist prime minister of Pakistan, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted what is popularly known as the cipher case, in which he was accused of exposing state secrets by waving a confidential document at a rally.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 46, of Wausau, Wis., was sentenced to life in prison and can't seek early release until he's served 35 years for his involvement in the July 2021 shooting deaths of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23.

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., 42, a Russian opposition figure serving a 25-year sentence for treason, said he was transferred to Penal Colony No. 7 in Omsk and placed in solitary confinement in "a special restricted housing unit facility for 'repeat violators' like me."

Gib Brogan, campaign director at Oceana, said the death of a North Atlantic right whale off Martha's Vineyard, Mass., "should serve as a wake up call that the status quo is not working."