Isiah Pacheco Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVIII



Isiah Pacheco's rushing props have been released for Super Bowl LVIII. Let's check in on the early market for the Kansas City Chiefs runner.

Pacheco has established himself as one of the top runners in the NFL, averaging 66.8 rushing yards per game during the regular season (11th).

In the postseason, he has averaged even more: 84.7 yards per game across three games played. He has rushed an average of 21 times per game in the postseason- the most of all playoff running backs. He also has three rushing touchdowns in those three contests.

The matchup with the San Francisco 49ers should be a good one for Pacheco. In the postseason, the 49ers have allowed the most yards per game to opposing runners (131). Last week the Niners allowed 100 total yards to David Montgomery and Jahmyr GIbbs, and in the previous round Aaron Jones burned them for 108 on his own.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has stepped up his game in the postseason. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards

68.5 Over (-115) | Under (-115)

This is higher than Pacheco's regular season per-game average, but he exceeded it in two of three postseason contests, only missing by a half a yard vs. the Ravens when he tallied 68 yards. Pacheco is averaging 4.02 yards per carry in the postseason and has had an average of 21 carries per game.

Receiving yards

17.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)

Rushing + receiving yards

90.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)

Pacheco has not exceeded 17 receiving yards in any postseason game. He has hit 14 yards once, and he had minus-1 yard in the wild card round. He's averaging two catches per game in the playoffs. In the regular season, he exceeded this prop in six of 14 games.

However, the Niners have allowed a whopping 16 running backs to exceed this prop in 19 games played (includes postseason).

Rush Attempts

16.5 Over (-120)| Under (-110)

Pacheco has exceeded this prop in two of three postseason contests; however, the Niners have only allowed two running backs (Aaron Jones, Jerome Ford) to exceed this prop across 19 games played (including postseason).

Longest Rush

15.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)

Pacheco exceeded this prop in seven of 14 regular-season games and in two of three games in the postseason. The Niners have allowed 13 different running backs to exceed this mark, including Aaron Jones and David Montgomery in the postseason. Jahmyr Gibbs's longest gain was just under this mark at 15.

Best best: Isaiah Pacheco over 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

