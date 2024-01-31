Kidnapping foiled, mom tells police

A man was arrested in Sherwood Monday after police were told he was attempting to take a girl from her mother, police said.

Timothy Caudle, 58, of Jacksonville was arrested after police arrived at the Walmart Supercenter at 9053 Arkansas 107 just after 7 p.m. Monday night in response to a call about a man attempting to take a 2-year-old girl from a woman, Sherwood police said in a news release Tuesday.

The mother told officers “she had returned to her vehicle and placed her child in the car before noticing an unknown man under some clothing inside the vehicle,” the release said. She said she began yelling at him to get out of her vehicle and he reached for her daughter.

“ Th e v i c t i m sa i d s h e grabbed her daughter from the vehicle, and after a short struggle, she was able to get her daughter out of the truck,” the release said.

The first officer to arrive on the scene said witnesses had prevented Caudle from getting out of the truck until police arrived, the release said.

Police arrested and identified Caudle after he initially lied about his name, the release said.

Caudle was arrested on charges of breaking or entering, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree assault, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations, police said. Additional charges are possible, the release said.

The mother and child were evaluated and cleared by emergency medical personnel, the release said.



