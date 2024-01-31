LR Central slams way past NLR





With each leap, Annor Boateng brought the crowd at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse to its feet Tuesday night. Each of the Little Rock Central senior forward's slams invited the roar of its crowd. Boateng's dunks brought with them a roar from the packed gym -- with hundreds outside wishing they could join in the fun -- as he and Little Rock Central defeated North Little Rock 52-41 to take sole possession of second place in the 6A-Central Conference standings.

"There's nothing better than Little Rock Central-North Little Rock," Central Coach Brian Ross said. "Every time, it's just like that -- the intensity is the highest of any games I've ever been in."

While Boateng was doing his thing offensively, leading the Tigers (20-4, 5-1 6A-Central) with 29 points, it was Central's defense that Ross took notice of.

His squad held North Little Rock (14-6, 4-2) to 12 points or less in each quarter. In the fourth quarter, Central held NLR to nine points while scoring 15 to lock up the win with little stress.

"I just thought our focus was incredibly high on the defensive end, from start to finish," Ross said. "We hang our hat on defense. [North Little Rock] is the No. 1 offensive team in the league and [we held them to] 41 points. I'm proud of that. We're going to win if we hold the other guys to 41.

"Mental and physical toughness. They sustained the energy and focus for 32 minutes. You learn as the game goes on. We've walked through it in practice, but now you're seeing it in the game. And I thought our guys really read what was going on and just got better and better."

The Tigers scored 12 points in the first quarter and that increased with each of the final three. Led by Boateng, Central routinely got into the Charging Wildcats' paint for layups and dunks.

"We wanted to attack the rim, and Annor really got us going in the first half," Ross said. "He had four or five dunks and he was doing a good job of attacking the rim. I thought our guards played really smart. We attacked, but we [also] avoided getting charges and getting ourselves into trouble."

Senior guard Daniel Culberson followed Boateng's scoring with five points, including a buzzer-beating layup off an offensive rebound to end the third quarter.

Braylin Frazier led North Little Rock with 18 points, followed Blake Segars with eight points.

GIRLS

North Little Rock 51, Little Rock Central 46

Through three quarters, Little Rock Central held North Little Rock at arm's length.

The Lady Tigers (12-9, 3-3 6A-Central) outscored the Lady Charging Wildcats (20-3, 4-1) by 10 points in the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead until late in the third quarter.

But in the fourth quarter, led by senior wing Jocelyn Tate and junior guard Kinley Mears, the Lady Charging Wildcats chipped away at the Tigers' lead one floater at a time.

Tate led North Little Rock with 21 points, six in the fourth quarter. Mears followed with 11, including four free throws within the final 12 seconds to ice the game. Sophomore Katie Fimple had nine points, including the three-pointer to give North Little Rock its first lead with 3:22 left in the game.







