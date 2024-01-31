Bloc aims for better

employee child care

More than 30 business leaders across Arkansas are collaborating to promote workforce participation through an initiative to help workers alleviate child-care concerns. The coalition includes business executives and local chambers of commerce.

The Excel by Eight coalition is developing solutions to three critical concerns over childcare that could be keeping potential employees from seeking work: accessibility, affordability and quality.

Workforce participation has been a challenge for Arkansas in the post-pandemic economy. In December, labor-force participation – which measures workers actively seeking jobs – declined by 1,147 to dip to 57.6%.

The business coalition will meet quarterly to discuss policy goals ahead of the Arkansas State Legislature's 2025 general session.

"Quality childcare is essential to a thriving Arkansas economy," said Angela Duran, Excel by Eight executive director. "Business has long been overlooked as a key component of solving the child-care challenges in Arkansas."

Excel by Eight is a network focused on increasing Arkansas children's health and education outcomes by strengthening statewide resources.

-- Andrew Moreau

Aerospace industry

event set for Friday

The Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Alliance is hosting its annual Business and Industry Day on Friday with the Arkansas Air National Guard's 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Guardsmen can learn about industry job opportunities -- companies such as Arcturus Aerospace, Dassault Falcon Jet and Lockheed Martin are participating -- while public and private alliance members can learn about the guard unit's airlift mission. The event begins at 9:45 a.m. in Hangar 207.

"We are working hard to connect the aerospace and defense industry with our service members here in Arkansas," alliance Executive Director C. Chad Causey said Tuesday in an email.

The 189th Airlift Wing has been stationed at Little Rock Air Force base since 1962.

-- Aaron Gettinger

State index off 2.09

to end day at 932.94

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 923.94, down 2.09 points.

"U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, despite a January consumer confidence report showing above consensus results and another report indicating continued job creation above estimates," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Tyson Foods rose 0.7% , Murphy Oil shares rose 2.2% and Murphy USA shares rose 0.60%. America's Car-Mart shares fell 2.8% and Home BancShares fell 1.3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.