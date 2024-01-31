Not on point

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman expressed frustration in his team's point guard play after Oklahoma -- currently ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll -- beat the Razorbacks 79-70 in Tulsa on Dec. 9.

Arkansas had 9 assists compared to 13 turnovers, including 3 shot clock violations.

"We've got to get a lot better organizing on the floor from the point guard spot," Musselman said at the time.

Nearly two months later, the search for consistent point guard play continues for the Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) as they prepare for tonight's game against Missouri (8-12, 0-7) at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Arkansas did a lot of things well in pushing No. 10 Kentucky to the limit before the Wildcats pulled away in the final two minutes to win 63-57 last Saturday at Walton Arena, but turnovers were a major factor in preventing the Razorbacks from pulling an upset.

The Razorbacks played what Musselman called their best defensive game of the season. They outrebounded Kentucky and controlled the pace by using several new half-court sets.

What Arkansas didn't do well was take care of the ball, especially with the game on the line.

The Razorbacks finished with nearly identical assists and turnovers against Oklahoma as they did Kentucky -- 8 and 13.

With Kentucky clinging to a 53-52 lead, Arkansas senior guards El Ellis and Khalif Battle turned the ball over on consecutive possessions with 2:22 and 1:49 left, helping the Wildcats go on an 8-0 run that clinched the game.

"Did one position really hurt us tonight?" Musselman said, without mentioning point guard by name. "Absolutely."

Battle, a senior transfer from Temple who primarily plays shooting guard, had 11 points, 2 assists and 1 turnover in 34 minutes.

Ellis, a senior point guard who transferred from Louisville, played 32 minutes and had 7 points and 3 rebounds, but 5 turnovers to 1 assist.

"The turnovers, I mean, we need better point guard play straight up," Musselman said.

Musselman said 6-6 junior guard Tramon Mark, the Razorbacks' leading scorer who is averaging 17.4 points per game, took a turn at point guard against Kentucky.

Mark finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 turnovers in 38 minutes. He shot 5 of 17 from the field in his return to the lineup after missing the Razorbacks' 77-51 loss at Ole Miss because of migraine headaches.

"We put T-Mark there for a while, but then that makes it difficult for him because he's wired to score," Musselman said.

Musselman was asked if it's realistic 20 games into the season for the Razorbacks to solve their point guard problem.

"Great question," he said. "We'll just keep searching.

"As the leader of the program that's my job, to continue to tinker. I don't have an answer right now for you on that, or I would tell you."

Sophomore Keyon Menifield looked to be the answer at point guard for Arkansas going into SEC play.

Menifield, a transfer from Washington, missed the first 10 games before being ruled eligible by the NCAA. In his first four games as a Razorback, he averaged 14.8 points and had 13 assists to 9 turnovers.

But Menifield is averaging 4.3 points and 14.7 minutes in six SEC games. He has 8 assists to 4 turnovers in conference games, but didn't play against Kentucky, which Musselman said was a coaching decision.

After Menifield, listed at 6-1 and 150 pounds, played 15 minutes at Georgia, Musselman said he struggles against bigger and stronger SEC guards.

Among the guards who played for Kentucky against Arkansas were Antonio Reeves (6-6, 195), D.J. Wagner (6-4, 192) and Reed Sheppard (6-3, 187).

Davonte "Devo" Davis leads the Razorbacks with 40 assists to 20 turnovers, but before the Kentucky game, Arkansas announced the senior guard has "stepped away from the program."

Musselman declined to elaborate after the game when asked to clarify Davis' status and if a return was possible, saying he wanted to stick to the statement.

Davis is still listed on the team's online roster and has a bio in the pregame notes, but there has been no indication he'll be back.

Layden Blocker, a 6-2 freshman from Little Rock, may be in line to get time at point guard against Missouri considering what Musselman said Monday night on his radio show.

"Layden's confident," Musselman said. "He's got toughness. He plays super hard. He can score the ball. True point guard stuff."

Blocker played five minutes against Kentucky and shot 1 of 3, scoring his only points on a short jumper with 9:42 left in the first half after he came into the game at the 11:14 mark.

"We called an isolation for him," Musselman said. "We cleared the floor out and he ripped it and made a heck of a play going to the basket.

"We felt like off the dribble drive, he had a matchup that was really good. We didn't think that Kentucky would think that we'd run a play for him right away, and he went out and converted it.

"So certainly a guy that has got a great future ahead of him."

Musselman could decide to stick with Ellis at point guard tonight. He has more assists (32) than turnovers (28) on the season and is averaging 5.6 points and 17.3 minutes.

When Arkansas beat No. 7 Duke 80-75 at Walton Arena on Nov. 29, Ellis had 9 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds without a turnover in 31 minutes.

But in SEC games, Ellis has 6 assists and 12 turnovers.

So maybe Blocker's "great future" that Musselman referenced includes significant minutes tonight.

At 175 pounds, Blocker seems like a better matchup physically than Menifield against Missouri guards Sean East (6-3, 180), Tamar Gates (6-3, 195) and Noah Honor (5-10, 200).

Blocker is averaging 3.7 points and has 20 assists and 13 turnovers on the season. In SEC games, he's averaging 2.3 points and 9.4 minutes with 5 assists and 2 turnovers.

Fouling too often has been an issue for Blocker. He has 32 fouls in 248 minutes.

"He's still learning a lot of things, especially when you're only six or seven games into your first season of conference play," Musselman said. "Sometimes he gets a little aggressive and will get in foul trouble in limited minutes.

"So we're trying for him to understand when to gamble, when not to gamble."