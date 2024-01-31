N.Y expands rape definition in new bill New video shown in Nichols’ death

N.Y expands rape

definition in new bill

The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York will expand its legal definition of rape to include various forms of nonconsensual sexual contact, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday.

The state's current limited definition was a factor in writer E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse and defamation case against former President Donald Trump. The jury in the federal civil trial rejected the writer's claim last May that Trump had raped her in the 1990s, instead finding the former president responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse.

The new law broadens the definition to include nonconsensual anal, oral, and vaginal sexual contact.

In Carroll's case against Trump, which stemmed from an encounter at a Manhattan luxury department store, the judge later said that the jury's decision was based on "the narrow, technical meaning" of rape in New York penal law and that, in his analysis, the verdict did not mean that Carroll "failed to prove that Mr. Trump 'raped' her as many people commonly understand the word 'rape.'"

While various states define rape in different ways, every state criminalizes oral, anal and vaginal sexual contact that is nonconsensual, according to Sandi Johnson, a senior legislative policy counsel at Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network.

Many other states continue to place unwanted oral or anal sexual contact in a category other than rape.

Johnson said New York's new guidelines validate what has happened to survivors. Calling a criminal sexual act anything other than rape "kind of sanitizes it," she said.

At Tuesday's bill signing, state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who sponsored the legislation, said the new changes would also make it easier for members of the LGBTQ community to hold perpetrators of sex crimes accountable.

"We can't have our laws ignore the reality that so many New Yorkers, particularly LGBTQ New Yorkers, among others, have experienced," the Democrat said.

"Before today, many of those assaults wouldn't be able to be classified as rape in New York state," he said. "But now we fixed that language."

New video shown

of Nichols' death

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS -- About 21 hours of newly released video and audio are revealing more about what first responders including the five fired police officers charged in the violent beating death of Tyre Nichols did and said the night Nichols was pulled over and mortally injured.

The dozens of recordings were made public Tuesday by Memphis city officials based on a state judge's order, which came down the same day that former officer Desmond Mills Jr. pleaded guilty in November to federal charges in the case. City officials also plan to release additional written documents in two weeks.

Mills also intends to plead guilty in state court and could testify against his four ex-colleagues -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith -- who remain charged with civil rights violations in federal court and second-degree murder and other offenses in state court. They have pleaded innocent.

The recordings released Tuesday add hours of context to the police video released weeks after the traffic stop, which showed what officers and others did and said before, during and after the beating.

Much of their comments suggest officers and paramedics appeared fixated with the idea that he was high on drugs.

Nichols' autopsy later detected only low levels of alcohol and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his system.

As for what prompted the traffic stop, Bean's body camera recorded another officer saying that Nichols "drove into oncoming traffic" and "swerved like he's going to hit my car" after they turned on sirens and ordered him to stop. But the same officer also said Nichols "stopped at the red light and put his turn signal on."

Later, some officers appeared perplexed that no drugs were in the car Nichols was driving.

Mills' body camera also recorded how he and his superior officer spoke to Nichols' mother and stepfather.

Attorneys for Nichols' family said they are reviewing the additional video, but expect it will "affirm what we have said from day one: that there was absolutely no justification for the officers' brutal and inhumane actions."

The Associated Press requested comments from attorneys for the former officers facing charges. Attorneys for Mills and Justin Smith declined to comment.