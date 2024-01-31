OTHERS SAY: Iran’s war on America

It was sure to happen that American troops in the Mideast would be killed by assaults from Iranian terror proxies, and now it's happened. Since Iran proxy Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, the mullahs' terror bands in the region have been busy firing at our forces and our allies.

America will respond, as President Joe Biden said, "at a time and in a manner of our choosing" so Iran and its satraps learn that the United States does not turn the cheek when we are the subject of an act of war.

The piracy of the Houthis on global shipping in the Red Sea is part of this war, as is Hezbollah firing rockets into northern Israel while their Hamas comrades do the same from Gaza.

Iran has been careful to not launch these salvos themselves, but have used their loyal agents for their dirty work. Still, their fingerprints are clear, with the Pentagon and the White House highlighting Iran's involvement in the Jordan attack.

Terrorism, from al-Qaida or ISIS or Hamas or Hezbollah or the Houthis or the myriad groups operating in the chaos of Syria and Iraq, hurts everyone. Iran may think that they can benefit from terror attacks, but the lawless death and destruction spreads. And now retribution will be coming.