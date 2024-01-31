Pea Ridge fans, basketball player removed from Farmington arena after altercation





FARMINGTON -- Two Pea Ridge fans and a boys basketball player were removed from Cardinal Arena on Friday following an altercation among fans after the boys' basketball game between Farmington and Pea Ridge, according to a school official and police.

"During Friday night's Pea Ridge versus Farmington basketball game, an altercation unfolded among fans after the game," Farmington Superintendent Jon Laffoon said in a statement Monday.

"The incident was triggered by the outcome of the contest, which carried significance in the standings, and emotions were high. Farmington Police and on-duty administration responded when an opposing fan approached our crowd. Subsequently, two Pea Ridge fans and a player were removed from the arena because of the altercation."

Farmington celebrated Colors Day on Friday, so the boys' game was played first, with the girls' game following. Farmington won both games. The final score of the boys' game was 78-39, and the girls' game score was 53-23.

Laffoon on Monday said by email that he was "not even able to guess" how many people were involved. He said a large group of fans from both sides converged during the incident. He said he could not comment on whether any Farmington students would be disciplined as a result of the altercation.

Lt. Jimmy Brotherton with the Farmington Police Department said police did not charge or cite anyone following the incident.

School resource officers, along with school staff, escorted some people out who needed to be escorted out, Brotherton said.

Requests for comment from the Pea Ridge School District made via two phone calls and three emails were not returned as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.



