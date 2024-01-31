Response decided, Biden says

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday indicated he had decided how to respond after the killing of three American service members Sunday in a drone attack in Jordan that his administration has pinned on Iran-backed militia groups, saying he does not want to expand the war in the Middle East but demurring on specifics.

U.S. officials said they are still determining which of several Iran-backed groups was responsible for the first killing of American troops in a wave of attacks against U.S. forces in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel. Biden plans to attend the dignified transfer to mark the fallen troops' return to American soil on Friday and answered in the affirmative when asked by reporters whether he'd decided on a response, as he indicated he was aiming to prevent further escalation.





"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East," Biden said at the White House before departing for a fundraising trip to Florida. "That's not what I'm looking for."

It was not immediately clear whether Biden meant he had decided on a specific retaliatory plan. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that the Pentagon is still assessing options to respond to the attack in Jordan.

Lawmakers in the U.S. have been pressing Biden to retaliate against the militants behind the drone strike -- and some have urged him to strike Iranian territory, a move that risks widening the conflict in the Middle East, which U.S. officials have painstakingly taken steps to contain.

While the U.S. has not directly blamed Iran, Biden in a statement Sunday said the U.S. knew the attack was "carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups" and vowed to hold "those responsible to account."

Iran has denied involvement in the strike and has urged the U.S. to use diplomacy to ease tensions. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said "active" diplomacy is underway to find a political situation to the war in Gaza and the regional fallout but did not detail those efforts.

The administration is considering ways to respond, though it believes a stronger reaction is warranted than in previous attacks where Americans were not killed, a person familiar with U.S. deliberations said.

Biden already met with members of his national security team, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, to discuss the latest developments on Monday.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group aligned with Iran, said Sunday it used drones to target four bases but did not say it had attacked Tower 22 in Jordan, where the deaths took place. IRI is one of several groups that have repeatedly targeted American forces in the region since Oct. 7, when Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union, attacked Israel. The U.S. has retaliated for earlier attacks on its troops with missile strikes in Iraq and Syria.

About 350 Army and Air Force personnel are deployed to the Tower 22 border outpost. It serves as a logistics and resupply hub for the al-Tanf garrison nearby in southeastern Syria, where U.S. troops work with local Syrian partners to fight remnants of the Islamic State group.

The one-way attack drone hit near the outpost's living quarters, causing injuries that ranged from minor cuts to brain trauma, a U.S. military official said. Eight U.S. service members were flown to Iraq for medical care, and three of those were expected to be flown to Germany for even more advanced treatment, Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokesperson, said.

The soldiers and airmen were living in containerized housing units, Singh said, essentially aluminum boxes a little bigger than a commercial shipping container. They have linoleum floors and cots or beds inside, and can be easily transported on trucks.

"What was different about this attack is where it landed," Singh said. "It was pretty early in the morning, so people were actually in their beds when the drone impacted."

A military investigation is also underway to determine exactly what went wrong.

The enemy drone that struck Tower 22 was mistaken for a U.S. surveillance drone returning to the remote resupply base, and air defenses were not immediately engaged, according to two U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary findings of a major cause of the episode on Monday. Two other drones that attacked other locations nearby in southeast Syria were shot down, they added.

Pentagon officials said the base's air defenses were functioning properly early Sunday. Weather was not a factor.

One theory military officials are examining is that militants studied the patterns of U.S. drone flights and deliberately positioned their attack drone near the returning U.S. drone to make it harder to spot. Militia planners could have used Google Earth images of the base to guide the explosives-laden drone to the center of a mass target such as the living quarters.

KEEPING MUM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that he would not "telegraph" any potential U.S. response but that such action "could be multileveled, come in stages -- and be sustained over time."

Blinken added: "This is an incredibly volatile time in the Middle East. I would argue that we have not seen a situation as dangerous as the one we're facing now across the region since at least 1973, and arguably even before that."

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters traveling with Biden aboard Air Force One that he would not preview the U.S. response, but indicated it would come in phases.

"It's very possible that what you'll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action, but potentially multiple actions over a period of time," he said.

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, one of several groups eyed by U.S. officials, announced Tuesday in a statement "the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces in order to prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government."

The attacks on U.S. forces by Iraqi militias over the past four months have placed the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in an awkward position. Sudani was brought to power by Iranian-allied factions but has also attempted to stay in Washington's good graces and has condemned the attacks on U.S. forces serving in Iraq as part of an international commission to fight the Islamic State. Iraqi and U.S. officials on Saturday opened talks aimed at winding down the commission's presence.

Kirby said that Biden spoke with the soldiers' families Tuesday morning and extended his condolences, pledging full assistance to the families as they grieve.

In separate calls with the families, Biden also gauged their feelings about his attendance at Friday's dignified transfer of the fallen service members' remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday, and "all of them supported his presence there," Kirby said.

"He expressed to them how proud we all are of their service, how we mourn and feel sorrow over their loss, made sure that those families knew that not only was that service and sacrifice going to be honored and respected, but that they would continue to get the support that they need," Kirby said.

Kirby added: "The president will be going to the dignified transfer on Friday."

The solemn ceremony marks the return of fallen service members to American soil as they journey to their final resting place, with silent honor guards carrying flag-draped transfer cases holding the remains from transport aircraft to military vehicles.

The Pentagon identified those killed in the attack as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Ga.; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Ga.; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga. The Army Reserve announced on Tuesday that it had posthumously promoted Sanders and Moffett to the rank of sergeant.

There have been a total of 166 attacks on U.S. military installations since Oct. 18, including 67 in Iraq, 98 in Syria and now one in Jordan, a U.S. military official said. On Tuesday, Al-Asad Air Base in Western Iraq was targeted again by a single rocket, but there was no damage and no injuries in that attack, a U.S. military official said. The three soldiers killed in the Jordan strike were the first U.S. military fatalities in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. One contractor has also died as the result of a heart attack after a strike on Al-Asad in December.

In 2021, Biden attended the dignified transfer of the remains of 13 troops killed in a suicide attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Separately, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany said it expected to receive 3 U.S. service members who were injured in the drone attack, including one listed in critical, but stable, condition. The Pentagon has said at least 40 troops were injured alongside the three killed in action.

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Lolita C. Baldor, Tara Copp and Abby Sewell of The Associated Press; by Jennifer Jacobs and Akayla Gardner of Bloomberg News (TNS); and by Eric Schmitt of The New York Times.