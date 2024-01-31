Shaved brussels sprouts salad inspired by famed restaurant

This simple brussels sprouts salad was inspired by a terrific harvest salad served at Social Still in Bethlehem, Pa.

Social Still's harvest salad comes topped with candied pecans and dried cranberries, but we used what we had on hand -- raisins and salted sunflower seeds.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

1/ 3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic minced

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

1 pound brussels sprouts, ends trimmed

1 large tart apple chopped (or 2 small apples)

½ cup raisins

½ cup salted sunflower kernels

1/ 3 cup crumbled blue cheese or gorgonzola

In a small bowl or jar, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Shave the brussels sprouts using a food processor with the slicing attachment and pulse until the brussels sprouts are thinly sliced. Or, use a mandoline or sharp knife if you don't have a food processor.

Place the shredded sprouts in a large bowl. Add the chopped apple, raisins, sunflower kernels and blue cheese. Drizzle the salad with the dressing and toss well. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Store the salad in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days.

Recipe adapted from twopeasandtheirpod.com

-- Gretchen McKay