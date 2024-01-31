UNDER THE RADAR: Junction City’s Dominique Grimes

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Junction City’s Dominique Grimes

Class: 2025

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-9, 165 pounds

Stats: As a junior: 34 receptions for 700 yards and 8 touchdowns; 500 carries for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns; 25 returns for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns; 4 interceptions with 2 returned for scores; 1 forced fumble

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Louisiana Tech and Central Arkansas.

Coach Devin Ball:

“Dominique brings a rare combination of strength, balance, speed and agility. His football IQ is the highest of any athlete I've coached. He accounted for 18 touchdowns with five total scores called back, special teams included. The junior excels as a running back, but starts at wide receiver for us. His senior year will be one of the best a Junction City Dragon has had. He excels as a three-sport athlete with basketball and track complementing his football career. Dom has a 3.4 GPA. Any coach that dealt with Grimes last season can attest to his ability — many say he’s the top offensive back they seen. We played great ball clubs who know winning football. This young man is one of the state's top talents and I expect his prestige to rise with time.”