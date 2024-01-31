U.S., China vow to team in drug fight

BEIJING -- American and Chinese officials committed Tuesday to working together to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States, the head of a visiting U.S. delegation said. Their meeting was a hopeful sign of cooperation as the two global powers try to better manage their contentious ties.

The U.S. is seeking more information sharing and law enforcement cooperation and the designation and control of made-in-China chemicals that are ingredients for fentanyl made elsewhere, said Jen Daskal, a deputy homeland security advisor in the White House.

"Obviously we need to see the results and we need to see action," she said in a phone interview after the meeting. "But there was a real spirit of cooperation and a commitment to working together."

The first meeting of a new U.S.-China counternarcotics working group will be followed by more in-depth meetings in smaller groups today. Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that is ravaging America, is a major focus, and in particular the ingredients and pill presses for the drug that come from China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart cooperation in drug trafficking and a handful of other areas when he and U.S. President Joe Biden met outside San Francisco in November. The agreements were a small step forward in a relationship strained by major differences on issues ranging from trade and technology to Taiwan and human rights.

The U.S. wants China to do more to curb the export of chemicals that it says are processed into fentanyl, largely in Mexico, before the final product is smuggled into the United States.

Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong said the two sides had in-depth and pragmatic talks.

"We reached common understanding on the work plan for the working group," he said at a ceremony marking the inauguration of the group.

Daskal said that Biden had sent a high-level delegation "to underscore the importance of this issue to the American people."

She said there have been some drops in shipments of fentanyl "precursors" from China since the Biden-Xi meeting and stressed the importance of information sharing to identify trends and keep up with fentanyl producers who come up with substitutes when supplies of a particular ingredient dry up.

Synthetic opioids are the biggest killers in the deadliest drug crisis the U.S. has ever seen. More than 100,000 deaths were linked to drug overdoses in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than two-thirds involved fentanyl or similar synthetic drugs.

China had previously rebuffed U.S. appeals for help as relations between the two global powers deteriorated, often responding that the U.S. should look inward to solve its domestic problems and not blame them on China.

Talks were formally put on ice in 2022, when China suspended cooperation in several areas including narcotics to protest a visit to Taiwan by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The ice began to thaw in the lead-up to the Biden-Xi meeting in November 2023. A U.S. Senate delegation pressed the fentanyl issue on a visit to Beijing in October and said that Chinese officials expressed sympathy for the victims of America's opioid crisis.

But China refused to discuss cooperation unless the U.S. lifted sanctions on the Public Security Ministry's Institute of Forensic Science. The Commerce Department had imposed the sanctions in 2020, accusing the institute complicity in human-rights violations against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in China's Xinjiang region.

The U.S. quietly agreed to lift the sanctions to get cooperation on fentanyl. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi acknowledged "the removal of the obstacle of unilateral sanctions" in a speech on China-U.S. relations earlier this month.