Washington Birthday luncheon set

The annual 2024 George Washington Birthday Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Hot Springs Country Club. Attendees will include residents from Pine Bluff, Arkadelphia, Batesville, Benton, Fordyce, Camden, Little Rock, Hot Springs, Russellville, Stuttgart and across the state.

The speaker will be noted historian Mary Stagg Johnston. Her topic will be “Martha Dandridge Custis Washington — the first First Lady of the United States of America.” The Colonial Dames 17th Century, a sponsor of the event, meets quarterly at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The luncheon has an average attendance of more than 100 and has been held for more than 20 years, according to a news release.

Johnston, a native of Louisiana and now a resident of Alabama, is a retired educator who served nearly 40 years.

“Addicted to history, she spent her off-time studying and researching her ancestors. She is a 50-year member of the Colonial Dames 17th Century and has served as national President General of that organization. She has held numerous positions at the chapter, state and national level. Her ancestor, John Stagg, served on Washington’s staff during the Revolutionary War,” according to the release.

Colonial costumes at the luncheon are optional. The event is limited seating with no walk-ins. Seating will begin at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The $27 paid reservation only must be received by Feb. 14. (Refunds won’t be given after that date.) Send checks payable to Belinda Jones at 1305 Cambridge Road, Benton, Ark. 72019-2380.

Details: Chairman Peggy Vandenberg at arkpooky@yahoo.com.



