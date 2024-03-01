1A STATE BASKETBALL: Bradley defeats Scranton

Bradley 65, Scranton 55

Bradley claimed a 19-12 lead in the first quarter and held Scranton back to earn the first-round victory in Harrison.

Tyrese Harris had 20 points to lead four players in double figures for the Bears (31-2), who matched the Rockets (29-10) point for point over the next two quarters to maintain their seven-point lead. Bradley led 35-28 at halftime and 47-40 after three quarters.

Ta'Von Wyrick and Michael Radford added 14 points apiece for Bradley, which playsMarked Tree in a 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal today, while Jamarion Harris chipped in 11. Dagon Beshears had 13 for Scranton, followed by Connor Pintado with 12. Shane Baker and Jamison Fritsche chipped in 11 apiece.

Brinkley 68, Dermott 34

Brinkley dominated the second and third quarters and rolled to a first-round victory over Dermott to close opening-round action.

The Tigers (26-3) went on an 18-7 run in the second quarter and turned a five-point lead into a 34-18 halftime cushion, then outscored the Rams 20-4 in the third quarter for a 54-22 cushion.

Mitchell Hicks led four Brinkley players in double figures with 17 points, followed by Michael Harris Jr. with 13 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremiah Harris with 12 and Christian Williams with 11. JaMarion Miller and Lance Hargraves had eight points apiece for Dermott (21-13).

Brinkley advances to play Rural Special in an 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal game today.

Nevada 58, Ozark Catholic 53

Nevada outscored Ozark Catholic 23-15 in the fourth quarter and rallied to become the first to reach the semifinal round.

Ozark Catholic (32-11) led 15-11 after one quarter and 25-21 at halftime, but Nevada (29-7) pulled within 38-35 before its late comeback.

Kavion Coleman had 18 points and Brycten Harris 14 for the Blue Jays, who will play in Saturday's noon game at North Arkansas College. Peyton Goldschmidt had 18 points and Shep Newcomb added 16 for the Griffins, who played their last game in Class 1A and will move to Class 2A next season.