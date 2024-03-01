1A STATE BASKETBALL: Emerson girls defeat Sacred Heart

Emerson 39, Sacred Heart 34

Layla Tell scored all six of Emerson's third-quarter points and the Lady Pirates held off Sacred Heart.

Tell helped Emerson (31-6) outscored Sacred Heart 6-4 in the third quarter and held a 30-28 lead to close out the third quarter. The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Rebels (22-9) 9-6 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Tell and Kagen Gunnels each had nine points for Emerson, while Emilee Shipp and Callie Gottsponer scored eight apiece for Sacred Heart.

Augusta 68, Mount Ida 45

Ma'kilee Jones finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead three Augusta players in double figures as the Lady Red Devils rolled to their first-round victory over Mount Ida.

Augusta (15-9) broke a 13-13 first-quarter tie to take a 32-23 lead at halftime, then extended that to a 49-33 cushion after three quarters.

Da'riya Durham added 17 points and Makayla Clark 14 for the Lady Red Devils. Sofia Giammarini had 15 points for Mount Ida (17-15) followed by Gracie Summit with 12 and Nevaeh McKee with 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.