ASU men vs. Appalachian State

Arkansas State men at Appalachian St.

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Holmes Convocation Center, Boone N.C.

RECORDS Arkansas State 16-14, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 25-5, 15-2

SERIES Appalachian State leads 9-7

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Taryn Todd, 6-4, Jr.12.63.3

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Sr.12.42.9

G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So.10.54.6

G Freddy Hicks III, 6-6, Jr.10.15.1

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, So.9.16.8

COACH Bryan Hodgson (16-14 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)

Appalachian State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Donovan Gregory, 6-3, Sr.13.04.6

G Terence Harcum, 6-3, Jr.11.92.5

G Xavion Brown, 6-3, Jr.3.33.4

F Justin Abson, 6-9, So.7.77.0

F Tre'Von Spillers, 6-7, Jr.13.08.8

COACH Dustin Kerins (95-63 in fifth season at Appalachian State, 126-100 in seventh season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUAPP ST.

79.8Points for78.6

77.5Points against66.4

+2.4Rebound margin+5.9

-1.6Turnover margin+0.1

44.5FG pct.47.3

35.43-pt pct.33.4

70.5FT pct.66.7

CHALK TALK In its final regular-season game, Arkansas State will attempt to win its seventh consecutive game. ... The Red Wolves currently have the eighth longest winning streak in the nation. ... Caleb Fields ranks second nationally with six games in which he has produced 10 or more assists. ... Appalachian State has secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

-- Mike Harley