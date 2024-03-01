ASU women vs. Appalachian State

Arkansas St. women vs. Appalachian St.
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 13-15, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 15-14, 8-9
SERIES Tied at 8-8
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, Jonesboro
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Bre Sutton, 5-9, Jr.2.33.0
G Wynter Rogers, 6-0, So.5.97.0
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.12.64.1
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Jr.5.31.1
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.11.35.8
COACH Destinee Rogers (34-44 in third season at ASU and overall)
Appalachian State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Alexis Black, 5-9, So.9.22.8
G Emily Carver, 5-10, Jr.14.14.4
G Faith Alston, 5-7, Sr.18.13.3
G Mariah Frazier, 6-0, Sr.4.34.4
F Rylan Moffitt, 6-0, So.6.87.9
COACH Missy Bilderback (17-11 in first season at Louisiana-Monroe and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUAPP ST.
67.6Points for72.4
64.2Points against72.7
-0.1Rebound margin-1.7
+1.9Turnover margin0.0
40.2FG pct.38.8
31.23-pt pct.31.6
76.6FT pct.68.4
CHALK TALK Izzy Higginbottom, the Red Wolves' leading scorer, is expected to miss her third straight game with a finger injury. ... Lauryn Pendleton surpassed 1,000 career points in the Red Wolves' 69-60 loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday night. Higginbottom and Pendleton both crossed the 1,000-point threshold this season. It is the eighth time in program history that two 1,000-point scorers have played on the same team.
-- Mike Harley