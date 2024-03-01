ASU women vs. Appalachian State

Arkansas St. women vs. Appalachian St.

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 13-15, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 15-14, 8-9

SERIES Tied at 8-8

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Bre Sutton, 5-9, Jr.2.33.0

G Wynter Rogers, 6-0, So.5.97.0

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.12.64.1

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Jr.5.31.1

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.11.35.8

COACH Destinee Rogers (34-44 in third season at ASU and overall)

Appalachian State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Alexis Black, 5-9, So.9.22.8

G Emily Carver, 5-10, Jr.14.14.4

G Faith Alston, 5-7, Sr.18.13.3

G Mariah Frazier, 6-0, Sr.4.34.4

F Rylan Moffitt, 6-0, So.6.87.9

COACH Missy Bilderback (17-11 in first season at Louisiana-Monroe and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUAPP ST.

67.6Points for72.4

64.2Points against72.7

-0.1Rebound margin-1.7

+1.9Turnover margin0.0

40.2FG pct.38.8

31.23-pt pct.31.6

76.6FT pct.68.4

CHALK TALK Izzy Higginbottom, the Red Wolves' leading scorer, is expected to miss her third straight game with a finger injury. ... Lauryn Pendleton surpassed 1,000 career points in the Red Wolves' 69-60 loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday night. Higginbottom and Pendleton both crossed the 1,000-point threshold this season. It is the eighth time in program history that two 1,000-point scorers have played on the same team.

-- Mike Harley