Attorney files motion to delay theft trial

A motion to postpone a five-day trial in a case against Roderick Morris, who is facing felony charges over accusations of theft from the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, was filed last week.

Morris' attorney Jimmy Morris Jr. of Little Rock filed an Unopposed Motion for Continuance on Feb. 20 for the trial scheduled to begin on March 11.

An unopposed motion for continuance is a request from one party in a case for a postponement of a case event, to which the other party agrees. This motion is a formal, written request that asks the court to delay or suspend the trial, stating the reason for the request in which the judge reviews the request and the announcement of their decision is usually made in court.

According to Morris, 11th West Circuit Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter had been contacted regarding this motion and did not oppose the request for a continuance.

Morris' Motion for Continuance states the jury trial at 9 a.m. March 11-15 conflicts with previously scheduled pre-trials he has set during that same time frame in several counties.

"With Defense counsel's past trial settings and the volume and type of discovery in this case, counsel will not be able to be prepared for trial by March 11," reads the motion. "Defendant and the State are attempting to possibly resolve this case and request an Order continuing this case from its present trial setting to allow additional time to facilitate plea negotiations."

Special Judge Robert Edwards, a retired circuit judge, was assigned to the 11th West Judicial Circuit on July 10, 2023, to oversee the case because all of the local circuit judges recused from the case. Morris was present during the pretrial hearing with Jimmy Morris Jr.

Maurice Taggart, former director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency who was shot and killed in August, was charged June 1 with 46 counts of forgery, 38 counts of theft of property and one count of abuse of office in a scheme that prosecutors say bilked $667,384 out of the agency, according to the charges filed by the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney's office. A second person, Roderick Morris, who graduated with Taggart from Pine Bluff High School in 1998, was charged with identical counts except for the abuse of office charge.

During the pretrial against Morris in January, there were two pending motions that Edwards addressed. On June 28, a motion to suppress physical evidence and a motion to suppress statements were filed on behalf of Morris.

"There were two pending motions filed by Mr. Morris, one was a motion to suppress any statement made by the defendant during a custodial integration and the other was to suppress any physical evidence seized from the defendant during the time of his initial arrest," said Edwards during the pretrial. "The state has responded with written responses stating that there are no custodial statements from the defendant that will be introduced at trial and there is no physical evidence that was seized from the defendant at the time of his arrest."

On June 20, Hunter filed a motion to be informed of and permitted to inspect and copy or photograph any reports or statements of experts made in connection with the case including results of physical or mental examinations and scientific tests, experiments or comparisons.

He also wanted to be informed of any defense that the defense counsel intends to use at trial and the names and addresses of persons whom the defense counsel intends to call as witnesses.

The defense also had a list of demands including the request for names, residence addresses, telephone numbers and employment of all persons that the prosecuting attorney intends to call as witnesses at the trial, all written or recorded statements and the substance of all oral statements made by the witnesses, the defendant or any co-defendants and photocopy of the police investigative file in this case and any records and information showing prior misconduct or bad acts committed by any state witness.

Edwards reminded legal counsel then that in the scheduling order, the list of witnesses is to be exchanged 10 days before trial as well as any motions.

In the Unopposed Motion for Continuance, Morris states his motion is a good cause under the Arkansas rules of criminal procedure and the defendant has been diligent.

"This motion is bought in good faith and not for the purpose or delay or for any other improper purpose," reads the motion.

In a response to the motion, Hunter said Feb. 22 he had no objection to the defendant's motion of continuance.