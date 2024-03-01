Cowboys-owner paternity ruling upheldVideo shows person of interest in blastFlorida law to unseal Epstein transcriptsSenator to give response to Biden speech

Florida law to unseal Epstein transcripts

Grand jury transcripts from a 2006 Florida investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of dozens of underage girls will be released publicly later this year under legislation signed into law Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. A local judge cited the new law in denying release of the records for now.

The measure, which takes effect July 1, would carve out a limited exception to the secrecy that generally shrouds grand jury testimony in specific cases such as that involving Epstein, DeSantis said at a signing ceremony in Palm Beach, Fla., where many of the crimes took place at Epstein's home.

"This is in the interest of justice to disclose this. We don't think we can just turn a blind eye," DeSantis said.

Epstein cut a deal with South Florida federal prosecutors in 2008 that allowed him to escape more severe federal charges and instead plead guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution.

He was sentenced to 18 months in the Palm Beach County jail system, followed by 12 months of house arrest. He was required to register as a sex offender.

"What happened was clearly wrong and the punishment was wholly inadequate for the crime," DeSantis said.

Epstein in 2018 was charged with federal sex trafficking crimes in New York -- where he also had a mansion that was a scene of abuse -- after the Miami Herald published a series of articles that renewed public focus on the case. Epstein was 66 in August 2019 when he killed himself in a New York City jail cell, federal officials say.

Also Thursday, mentioning the new law, a state judge decided not to release the grand jury records as part of a lawsuit filed by The Palm Beach Post and said he would consider any petition seeking them once the law takes effect in July.

Cowboys-owner paternity ruling upheld

DALLAS -- A judge has upheld a decision requiring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 27-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father.

A Texas judge Wednesday rejected an appeal from Jones of a 2022 ruling in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis, who previously claimed in a separate lawsuit she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-1990s.

Attorneys for Jones are challenging the constitutionality of the Texas law that would compel genetic testing of Jones.

In March 2022, Davis sued Jones in Dallas County, asking a judge to void a legal agreement she said her mother, Cynthia Davis, reached with Jones two years after she was born. The 1998 settlement reportedly said Jones would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly say he was Alexandra's father -- something the married man has denied.

Davis dropped that case a month later, saying she would instead seek to prove that Jones is her father. She soon filed the paternity case.

Davis' original lawsuit claimed that Jones "pursued" Cynthia Davis, who was also married at the time, after they met while she was working for American Airlines out of Little Rock.

Attorneys for Jones say Alexandra Davis has received "millions of dollars" from Jones in her lifetime, according to court documents.

Video shows person of interest in blast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Authorities have released a video showing a person of interest in their investigation of an explosive device that detonated outside the Alabama attorney general's office last weekend.

The short security camera clip shared Wednesday by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows a person strolling down a sidewalk, wearing a face mask, stocking cap, dark jacket and gloves. A statement from the agency described the person as someone who "may have information related to this crime."

The state agency says the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday after being placed outside the office in Montgomery. No one was injured and no building damage was reported.

Senator to give response to Biden speech

WASHINGTON -- Freshman Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech next week.

Britt, 42, is the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. In a joint statement with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Britt said "it's time for the next generation to step up."

"The Republican Party is the party of hardworking parents and families, and I'm looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center," Britt said.

A former congressional staffer and attorney, Britt was elected in 2022. She replaced her former boss on the Senate Appropriations Committee, longtime Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby.

The Alabama senator's response will come a year after another Republican mother, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, gave the speech last year.

Biden, 81, is expected to deliver the address March 7.



