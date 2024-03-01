Crouser wins at World Indoors

Ryan Crouser won the shot-put Friday at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, with a meet record mark of 74 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

It was the first gold medal at the World Indoor Championships for Crouser, who trains in Fayetteville. He has won two Olympic gold medals and two World Outdoor Championships gold medals.

“I’m happy tonight,” Crouser told reporters after his victory. “This is a big stepping stone towards the Olympics.

“It’s great to get a championships' record. My strength is very good. I’m excited about what I can throw this season.”

Nikki Hiltz, a former University of Arkansas All-American, ran a personal-best 4 minutes, 4.34 seconds to lead the qualifying group in the 1,500 meters and advance to Sunday’s final.

Hiltz’s time ranks No. 5 on the United States’ all-time indoor list.