Fayetteville to close Razorback Greenway trail section starting Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE-- A section of the Razorback Greenway south of the Lake Fayetteville spillway bridge will be closed and detoured beginning Tuesday to replace a section of cracked concrete, according to a news release from the city.

The trail repair is expected to take three weeks, depending on the weather, the release states. The city asks that trail users observe the detour signs that will be installed.

The city says it will reroute the Razorback Greenway through Veterans Park and south along Vantage Drive to the Mud Creek Trail. Then, it will go west on the Mud Creek Trail to rejoin the Razorback Greenway near the intersection of North Gregg Avenue and West Van Asche Drive.