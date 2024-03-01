FYI Calendar: Meet the artists tonight at The Medium in Springdale

What do you plan to do this weekend? Need some ideas?

Today

Eclipse Info and Glasses Giveaway -- 9 a.m.-noon, limit four per household, while supplies last, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Jurassic Quest -- With animatronic dinosaurs and more, noon-8 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. $20-$37. jurassicquest.com.

First Friday Film -- "The Lady Eve" (1941), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Unveiling -- Of "Tulips for Bentonville," an art installation by Dayton Castleman, plus music & more, 2:30-5:30 p.m., 500 S.W. B St. in Bentonville. Free. verdant-studio.com.

Art By The Glass -- Clay Creations with Brenna Turner, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening of One Acts -- "They Eat Sunshine, Not Zebras" & "The Color Beige," an original one act by DTSOI sophomore August Norman, 6:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10. Tickets at the door.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" -- Presented by Lower Lights Theatre Co., 7 p.m. today, 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville. $12-$18. lowerlightstheatre.org.

"Cambodian Rock Band" -- 7:30 p.m. today; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $49-$59. theatre2.org.

"Witch" -- Presented by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. hogsync.uark.edu.

___

Saturday

Mini Makers Market -- 8 a.m., City Park, 1332 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. nwamakers.com.

Pancake Breakfast -- A fundraiser for the Inspiration Point Rural Fire Department, 8:30-11 a.m., Fire Station at 31 Ozark Automotive Road in Eureka Springs. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Orchids in the Garden -- A show & sale with the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10 adult. oso-web.org.

Solar Eclipse Presentation -- With Dr. Katherine Auld of NWA Space & Science Center, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Gallery Talk -- Ceramics with Mathew McConnell, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- Craft, Crochet & Fiber Arts with Gina Gallina, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Influential Women in Fort Smith History -- Presented by Cody Faber, 2 p.m., Miss Laura's in Fort Smith. fortsmith.org.

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing -- 2 p.m., New Province Brewing Company in Rogers. Free admission. newprovincebrewing.com.

Photographing the Eclipse -- With Flip Putthoff, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

"Menopause The Musical 2" -- 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$59. waltonartscenter.org.

Phunbags Comedy Improv -- Luck o' The Irish Show, 7 p.m., Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville. $10. eventbrite.com.

Fort Smith Symphony -- Featuring Patrick Conlon's "Phase Change," 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$55. fortsmithsymphony.org.

___

Sunday

NWA Cars & Coffee -- Hosted by Cruising the Ozarks, 8-11 a.m., 2223 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Free. facebook.com/CruiseOzarks.

St. Bernard Pancake Breakfast -- 10-11:15 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista. Donations support Special Olympics. 855-9069.

Family Day -- All Bentonville Reads, with Bentonville Public Library, Trike Theatre, the Museum of Native American History, the Amazeum centered around "A Boy Called Bat," and more, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Monday

Gathering of the Groups -- With Andrea Rogers, author of Man Made Monsters," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com