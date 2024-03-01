Har-Ber gets a lift from Muldrew

A fourth-quarter push was what Springdale Har-Ber needed Thursday, and a fourth-quarter push was what it got.

The Wildcats went on a 15-3 run to take over during the final period as they knocked off Jonesboro 68-58 in the second round of the Class 6A boys state tournament at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

Courtland Muldrew churned out a game-high 36 points for Har-Ber (28-2), which was tested for throughout against the defending state champions but was finally able to shake loose over the final eight minutes.

"Man, it's always good to get that first one out the way," Har-Ber Coach Tommy Deffebaugh said. "I was hoping we'd play a little bit better, but it's always a good thing when you've got No. 3 (Muldrew) on your team."

Muldrew, the Wildcats' high-scoring junior, had 11 points in the fourth quarter, but he also collected 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for the game. Additionally, Har-Ber got 20 points and 12 rebounds from Hayden Wood and some timely buckets from DeMarion Lee and Jaxon Conley late.

Kelen Smith had 20 points, Chris Stacy ended the night with 16 points, and C.J. Larry provided 12 points for Jonesboro.

Muldrew scored in a variety of ways over the first and second quarters and had 17 of his team's 27 first-half points. Har-Ber trailed just briefly in the opening quarter before taking the lead toward the end of the period.

Jonesboro struggled from the floor, missing 18 of its 27 shots in the half, but got just enough offense to stay close. C.J. Larry's 18-footer at the second quarter buzzer had Jonesboro within three.

"We knew it was going to be physical," Deffebaugh said. "That's how [Jonesboro] plays. They body you, use the hand checks, but I like the fact that we were physical, too, and didn't shy away from anything."

Things remained tight in the second half, and Jonesboro eventually tied the game at 45-45 on Larry's floater with 7:40 remaining. But Muldrew hit two free throws on the other end to start the Wildcats' deciding 12-point run.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 77,

SPRINGDALE 66, OT

Luke Moore came up clutch in overtime as Central (25-6) held on after building a huge first-quarter lead.

The junior had 27 points for the Tigers, who endured a few precarious moments following a lightning fast start.

Springdale (19-12) was down 22-0 in the first quarter and lost its head coach Jeremy Price in the process after he was forced to leave the sidelines following two technical fouls – the second of which came midway through the period.

The Bulldogs, though, slowly chipped away at the Tigers' lead. Cy Bates' two free throws with 39 seconds left in the game tied it at 59-59.

Moore buried a three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to give Central a 62-59 advantage, but Isaiah Sealy countered with a running, off-balanced 30-footer at the horn to send it to overtime. The Tigers were later clinging to a 68-66 lead in the extra session when Moore hit a 22-footer with 29 seconds showing to eventually propel his team to victory.

Annor Boateng had 24 points, and Daniel Culberson had 10 points for Central. Sealy ended with 33 points. Bates followed with 10 points.

