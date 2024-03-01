Billy Nungesser, Republican lieutenant governor of Louisiana, said a weeks-old piglet rescued during Mardi Gras "will live out his life without any threat of being thrown like a football or being part of jambalaya or boudin in someone's kitchen."

Christian Bunyard, 21, of Lauderdale County, Miss., was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for using Snapchat to threaten a school shooting, kill and rape Black people in Oxford, Miss., and rape another Snapchat user if she did not provide nude photos, records show.

Michael Foy, a 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran of Wixom, Mich., was ordered to serve three years and four months in federal prison for assaulting police officers and storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Vincent Ricciardo, a captain in the Colombo crime family, was sentenced to more than four years in prison and ordered to pay $350,000 in forfeiture and $280,890 in restitution for his role in a labor union extortion scheme, federal prosecutors said.

Justin Amash, who left the GOP after calling for the impeachment of then-President Donald Trump, announced a Republican bid for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat.

Jeff Shaver, sheriff of Cherokee County, Ala., said the family of a 74-year-old man who was reported missing in December 2013 "can gain closure in knowing what happened," after the man's remains were recovered from a pickup truck found in Weiss Lake and positively identified.

Richard Petty, a former NASCAR driver of North Carolina, "is a lifelong conservative and has always been heavily involved in Republican politics but he has not made any primary endorsements" in the state's 6th Congressional District race, said Rebecca Petty Moffitt, Petty's daughter and the executive director of The Petty Family Foundation.

Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, will visit Wisconsin to highlight the Biden administration's commitment to registered apprenticeship programs and creating high-paying union jobs, the White House announced.