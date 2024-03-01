Inventory of Arkansas levees ordered by governor





Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday signed a memorandum of agreement with Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land to conduct a statewide levy inventory.

This would be the state's "first-ever" full inventory of levees and would allow the state to better prepare for flooding events and reduce flood risks, according to a news release from the governor's office on Friday.

"Arkansas' levees provide critical protection to communities across our state," Sanders said in the release.

"But we can't make improvements and repairs to our levee system if we don't have a comprehensive inventory of our existing facilities. I'm proud to partner with Commissioner Land to launch this review and improve protection for Arkansans in flood-prone areas."

The agreement authorizes the Arkansas Department of Agriculture to work with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the project, via a Planning Assistance to States agreement, under which project costs would be shared between the Corps and the state; Commissioner Land agreed to provide up to $250,000 as the state's portion of project costs.

Many non-federal levees in the state are not in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Levee Safety Program and not currently eligible for assistance with a levee breach, the release stated.

The inventory project will confirm the number of levees in the state evaluate the status of the levees, "which will allow state and local leaders to provide better maintenance of levee systems and prepare for future natural disasters," per the release.

"As Commissioner of State Lands and member of the 2019 Arkansas Levee Task Force, I have seen first-hand the importance of our levee system and what happens when those systems fail," Land said in the release.

"It is vital for us to have an up-to-date view of our current levee system so they may be properly maintained and we will be prepared for potential disasters. I am committed to protecting the property of Arkansas citizens and am proud to be involved in this monumental project."

Chris Colclasure, director of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Division, told Natural Resources Commission members at a meeting on Wednesday that the division was working on a levy inventory project to determine the number of levies in Arkansas and potentially a second phase to determine their condition.

Colclasure said at the time that a more formal announcement on the study was coming.

The agreement is part of a larger review and update of the State Water Plan, the release said. Sanders issued an executive order in August 2023 calling on Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward and Colclasure to perform a comprehensive analysis of the state's water needs.

That order called for a structural analysis of flood mitigation infrastructure and solutions proposals.

The last Arkansas Water Plan was completed in 2014.

Ward said the levee inventory was "long-overdue" in the news release.

"The Governor's Executive Order regarding the Water Plan and this levee inventory are critical steps in making sure Arkansas is prepared for future natural disasters and avoiding the devastating impacts that they cause," Ward said in the release.



