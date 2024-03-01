Joe T. Robinson student with gun in bag arrested after threat





Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested an 18-year-old Joe T. Robinson High School student who had a gun in his backpack, authorities said.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards confirmed the arrest and provided the student's age, but wasn't able to identify the student Friday afternoon.

The arrest came after a parent contacted Principal Jay Pickering to say her child wouldn't be attending school Friday after being threatened by another student, according to a statement from a Pulaski County Special School District spokeswoman.

School security officers approached the student alleged to have made the threats as he was dropped off at school Friday morning and found the firearm in his backpack, according to the statement.



