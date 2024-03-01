Lawmakers dodge another shutdown

WASHINGTON -- Congress passed another short-term spending measure Thursday that would keep one set of federal agencies operating through March 8 and another set through March 22, avoiding a shutdown for parts of the federal government that would otherwise kick in Saturday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The short-term extension is the fourth in recent months, and many lawmakers expect it to be the last for the current fiscal year. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said negotiators had completed six of the annual spending bills that fund federal agencies and had "almost final agreement on the others."

"We'll get the job done," Johnson said as he exited a closed meeting with Republican colleagues.

The House acted first Thursday. The vote to approve the extension was 320-99. It easily cleared the two-thirds majority needed for passage. Democrats overwhelmingly voted to avert a partial shutdown. But the vote was much more divided with Republicans, 113 in support and 97 against.

Arkansas Republican Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill and Steve Womack voted in favor of the spending measure while Bruce Westerman voted against it.

The Senate then took up the bill and approved it during an evening vote of 77-13. Arkansas Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman both voted for the bill.

"When we pass this bill, we will have, thank God, avoided a shutdown with all its harmful effects on the American people," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said moments before the vote.

"The appropriations process is ugly. Democracy is ugly," Johnson said Thursday.

Democrats, fed up with House Republicans' foot-dragging and temporary spending bills, agreed.

"If that's what it takes to get this done, then let's do it. But this 'kicking the can down the road' crap really does need to stop," Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, the top Democratic negotiator on the defense appropriations bill, said Wednesday.

"Let this be our last continuing resolution," Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the Democrats' top House negotiator, said Thursday on the House floor.

Biden called Thursday night's vote "good news for the American people" but added, "I want to be clear: This is a short-term fix -- not a long-term solution."

Next week, the House and Senate are expected to take up a package of six spending bills and get them to the president before March 8. Then, lawmakers would work to fund the rest of the government by the new March 22 deadline.

At the end of the process, Congress is expected to have approved more than $1.6 trillion in spending for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. That amount is roughly in line with the previous fiscal year and is what former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., negotiated with the White House last year before eight disgruntled Republican lawmakers joined with Democrats a few months later and voted to oust him from the position.

Some of the House's most conservative members wanted deeper cuts for nondefense programs than that agreement allowed through its spending caps. They also sought an array of policy changes that Democrats opposed. They were hoping the prospect of a shutdown could leverage more concessions.

"Last I checked, the Republicans actually have a majority in the House of Representatives, but you wouldn't know it if you looked at our checkbook because we are all too willing to continue the policy choices of Joe Biden and the spending levels of Nancy Pelosi," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

But Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., countered before the vote that shutdowns are damaging and encouraged lawmakers to vote for the short-term extension.

"I want the American people to know, Mr. Speaker, that this negotiation has been difficult, but to close the government down at a time like this would hurt people who should not be hurt," Fleischmann said.

This government funding process was supposed to be far less fraught. Biden and McCarthy last spring agreed to constrain federal spending for the 2024 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, in exchange for suspending the debt limit.

But far-right lawmakers in the House grew furious with McCarthy for not extracting deeper spending cuts, and they ultimately ousted him from the speakership. Republicans elected Johnson as his replacement in late October, and the Louisianian has struggled to navigate spending debates ever since.

In November, he steered the House to pass a stopgap funding bill that staggered funding deadlines for the federal government over two dates, then pledged he would not consider another temporary spending law.

In January, he and Schumer agreed to a $1.7 trillion fiscal framework, adhering to the limits set by the debt ceiling agreement -- then passed another short-term funding bill to allow appropriators sufficient time to negotiate individual line items.

But last week, the speaker told Republicans on a conference call that the spending bills he had worked out with Schumer had plenty of "singles and doubles" -- conservative wins on spending and policy -- but not "home runs or grand slams," which many right-wing lawmakers had insisted on.

Those negotiations dragged on too long for Congress to have spending legislation completed before federal funding expires this weekend.

"We knew finding common ground would not be easy. But we've made progress and need a few more weeks to finish drafting the bills," Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, said Thursday on the House floor.

REPUBLICANS DIVIDED

The split within the GOP conference on spending and their tiny House majority bogged down the efforts to get the bills passed on a timely basis. With the Senate also struggling to complete work on all 12 appropriations bills, lawmakers have resorted to a series of short-term measures to keep the government funded.

Republican leadership said that the broader funding legislation being teed up for votes this month would lead to spending cuts for many nondefense agencies. By dividing the spending bill up into chunks, they are hoping to avoid an omnibus bill -- a massive, all-encompassing bill that lawmakers generally had little time to digest or understand before voting on it. Republicans vowed there would be no omnibus this time.

"When you take away Defense and Veterans Affairs, the rest of the agencies are going to be seeing spending cuts in many cases," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La. "There are also some policy changes that we pushed through the House that will be in the final product. Of course, some of those are still being negotiated."

South Carolina's Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican Senate negotiator on the State Department spending bill, said Thursday that he and other appropriations leaders have seen near-final copies of the larger full-year spending package, but he declined to share details of the policy provisions included in the legislation.

"When you've got a Democratic president, a Democratic Senate, there's only so much you can do, but I think he's [Johnson's] done a really good job of hitting singles and doubles," Graham told The Washington Post.

The only hang-up, he said, is whether the detailed funding deal that congressional leaders hope to release this weekend can hold up against opposition from far-right lawmakers in the House.

"I think there's several things that, if it sticks, would be good policy changes, a good use of changing taxpayer dollars," Graham said. "Time will tell."

The temporary extension funds the departments of Agriculture, Transportation, Interior and others through March 8. It funds the Pentagon, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services and the State Department through March 22.

While congressional leaders have said they've reached final agreement on what will be in the first package of spending bills voted on next week, there's still room for an impasse on the second package to be voted on later in the month.

"We are working in a divided government. That means to get anything done, we have to work together, in good faith to reach reasonable outcomes," said Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the Democratic chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by Jacob Bogage and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post.

House Republicans, from left, Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., discuss President Joe Biden for his policies at the Mexican border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., center, flanked by Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, left, and Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, discusses President Joe Biden for his policies at the Mexican border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., right, discuss President Joe Biden for his policies at the Mexican border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., departs a news conference, joined by Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, left, and Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, after they discussed President Joe Biden for his policies at the Mexican border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

