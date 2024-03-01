Confused on problem

In Dana Kelley's gun-violence column last Friday titled "A primary problem," he makes the assertion that "too many guns" are not a problem. I think he is confusing causation and correlation.

While it is true that guns don't actually shoot people (causation), there is a strong correlation between the large number of guns in the country and gun violence. He should think about it this way: You can't have a snowball fight unless it snows.

PAUL SWEPSTON

Hot Springs

Election interference

Here's the case the Supreme Court must decide: Is it election interference to interfere with an election while occupying the White House? Or is it election interference to prosecute the interferer during the next election?

This is not a complicated decision. I'm sure that august body will be able to suss it out in time for a vacation aboard the billionaire's yacht.

ALBERT J. LARSON

Eureka Springs

Insight on the border

Gov. Sarah Sanders, I understand you recently traveled to south Texas regarding border issues. I hope that I might be able to offer some assistance. You and I have not met, but we graduated from the same high school (Go Tigers). As responsible Arkansans, we, presumably, want our state to do the right thing. After graduating from the University of Arkansas (Go Hogs), I spent several years living and working, first in Texas, then in several of the countries whose desperate citizens now present at our border, seeking new lives.

I know these people. They are predominantly women and children. They are, first and foremost, human beings, deserving of our compassion and respect. They are victims, in most cases, of broken, dictatorial governments, corruption, crime and poverty. They do not come to us seeking charity. They want work, and, when they are permitted, they do work (mostly in jobs we won't do). Studies show that, on balance, they are not a drain on their new country's economy. Over time, they are a net asset, just as our ancestors became.

There are presently bipartisan efforts in Congress seeking practical solutions. I urge you to support that effort. Speeding up processing and tightening enforcement of real threats, like deadly drugs, should be high priorities. Allowing personal political considerations to delay action will not serve the best interests of Arkansas, or our nation.

DON CASTLEBERRY

Maumelle