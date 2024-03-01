LIVE! Music: 21 Savage, Cage the Elephant join upcoming AMP season

This week the AMP announced additional shows with Cage The Elephant and 21 Savage joining the packed season.

21 Savage, the Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum British hip-hop star, brings the American Dream Tour with J.I.D, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold to the AMP May 18. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. today for $29.50 to $129.50.

The Grammy-winning rock band Cage The Elephant bring The Neon Pill Tour with Young the Giant and Bakar to Rogers for a July 15 show. Tickets are $39.50-S149.50 and go on sale to the public March 8.

ELSEWHERE

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and sing with 96 Miles at 6:30 p.m. today and Beer & Hymns benefit for Havenwood, 5-7 p.m. Sunday in Sprindale.

The Grove -- Keith Alberstadt performs three shows this weekend in Lowell.

Levi's Gastrolounge -- March to August, 6:30 p.m. today in Rogers.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy Hour with On The Verge at 6 p.m. and Dylan Wheeler and Matt Williams at 9 p.m. today; Gimmie Gimmie Disco, 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

JJ's Live -- The Brook & The Bluff, 7 p.m. today in Fayetteville.

Hero's -- Acoustic night with Maxx Lemaser, Austin Ward and Brance Bess, 8 p.m. today; Pop Punk Party with The Phase, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Alma.

Shaman Kava Bar -- Comedy with Susan Bird, Terrell Norton and Trever Carreon, 8 p.m. today; Julia Othmer and Patti Steel, 7 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Time Keepers Classic Rock, 8 p.m. today and City Grey album release show with Pretty Well and Say That Again, 8 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m. today; 96 Miles, 7 p.m Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern -- Buddy Shute, 7 p.m. today in Eureka Springs.

Smoke and Barrel -- Riki and Modeling, 7 p.m. Monday in Fayetteville.

Goat Lab Brewery -- Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring TJ Scarlett at 5:3o p.m. in Lowell.

