WhiteRock making

LR Tech Park move

WhiteRock, an independent Salesforce vendor that provides software support for businesses in a variety of industries, is moving its home office to the Little Rock Tech Park.

San Francisco-based Salesforce is a cloud-based customer relationship management software provider. Among other industries, WhiteRock has clients in manufacturing and life sciences. The 14-year-old Little Rock company highlighted its employees in a news release, touting their work to help businesses invest in Salesforce products, integrate the software, customize and fully utilize it.

"What I love about our team is the synergy and dedication that I see, as evidenced by the feedback from our customers worldwide," Chief Executive Officer Mike McGibbony, who founded WhiteRock 14 years ago, said in a statement. "Our team has elevated beyond a startup mindset by cultivating high-level skillsets and mature systems, enabling us to serve our customers exceptionally well across the globe."

The Little Rock Tech Park, on Main Street, opened in 2017 and expanded by 53,000 square feet last April.

-- Aaron Gettinger

A-State to host series

on entrepreneurship

The Delta Center for Economic Development is hosting a free, three-part entrepreneurship training series in April at its headquarters at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

The series will start with Des Arc-based Guess and Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Guess on developing a business in the Arkansas Delta on April 11. Clint Vogus from the A-State Neil Griffin College of Business will speak on entrepreneurship fundamentals on April 18, and a panel with representatives from the East Arkansas Planning and Development District, Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center and Arkansas Capital Corp. will be April 25.

"Experienced entrepreneurs will provide important perspectives and insights on how to lead initiatives in a changing world," Cliff Jones, the center's assistant director, said in a statement. "Participants will have opportunities to interact with business owners, professors and entrepreneurial support specialists."

The events all begin at 1 p.m. Online registration is required to attend.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Index finishes day

at 916.07 after gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 916.07, up 3.02 points.

"In line inflation data reported pre-open was sufficient to allow equities to rally the last day of the month led by the information technology and real estate sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.