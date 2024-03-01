GOLF

Two share Classic lead

Chad Ramey's first two trips to PGA National as a professional were largely forgettable. He might have a chance to change that this week. Ramey shot a bogey-free round of 7-under 64 on Thursday in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, tying S.H. Kim for the 18-hole lead. Kim had an eagle and five birdies, including one on the finishing hole, to pull into the tie atop the leaderboard. A group of five players -- Cameron Young, Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Austin Eckroat and Andrew Novak -- all played in the morning wave and finished one stroke back with 6-under rounds of 65. Ramey's past appearances in the event -- then known as the Honda Classic -- were quick and unremarkable. He missed the cut at PGA National by 10 shots in 2022, missed it by just one stroke last year and failed to shoot a round in the 60s either time. But conditions were perfect when he teed off early Thursday; a course known to often have whipping winds had barely a breeze for much of his round.

BASEBALL

MLB average salary rises 7%

Major League Baseball's average salary rose 7.1% last year to a record $4,525,719, according to the annual report the players' association issued Thursday, but several teams appear to be cutting payroll for 2024. After declining in 2021 following the pandemic-shortened season, the average rose 23% over two seasons. The 2022 average marked a 14.8% increase from 2021. Union figures are based on the 2023 salaries, earned bonuses and prorated shares of signing bonuses for 1,038 players on Aug. 31 active rosters and injured lists, before active rosters expanded for the remainder of the season. Luxury tax payrolls, based on 40-man rosters and average annual values, increased 12.2% in 2023, according to MLB's calculations. The Los Angeles Dodgers have topped offseason spending, giving two-way star Shohei Ohtani a record $700 million, 10-year contract and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto a $325 million, 12-year deal.

Mejia re-joins Rays

Catcher Francisco Mejia has agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. Mejia, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels last week, batted .227 with 5 home runs and 19 RBI in 50 games with the Rays last season. The 28-year-old is a .239 career hitter with 29 home runs and 118 RBI over portions of seven seasons with Cleveland, San Diego and Tampa Bay. The deal announced Thursday includes an invitation to major league spring training.

MOTOR SPORTS

Horner denies misconduct

Red Bull principal Christian Horner dismissed "anonymous speculation" after alleged evidence in his misconduct investigation was widely distributed on Thursday, two days before his team opens its bid for a fourth consecutive Formula 1 drivers' championship. His statement was forced by a stunning off-track development: As the second practice was going on for the Bahrain Grand Prix, a file alleged to contain evidence presented against Horner was emailed to nearly 200 people in the F1 paddock, including Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and multiple media outlets. The authenticity of the files has not been verified by The Associated Press; the file came from a generic email account. The files were sent one day after the team's parent company dismissed a complaint that alleged misconduct by Horner toward a team employee. He was at the practice when the files were sent. Details of the allegations involving Horner have not been made public. The Red Bull company said Wednesday the complainant has a right to appeal the decision.

TENNIS

De Minaur defeats Tsitsipas

Defending champion Alex de Minaur battled past Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to book a second consecutive spot in the semifinals of the Mexican Open. De Minaur, the ATP's ninth-ranked player, struggled in the first set and lost it in 28 minutes but rallied in the next two to get the win in 2 hours, 6 minutes. In the semifinals, the third-seeded de Minaur will meet Jack Draper, who ousted Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2.

Russians advance in Dubai

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev stayed on course toward a potential rematch for the title at the Dubai Championships after the Russians won their quarterfinals Thursday. Medvedev, the defending champion and No. 1 seed, defeated eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert. The second-seeded Rublev advanced when Sebastian Korda retired with an unspecified injury. Rublev was up 6-4, 4-3 at the time. Rublev will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik, who reached the last four after his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka also retired with an injury. The big-serving Bublik was leading 6-4, 4-1. One year ago, Medvedev defeated Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in the all-Russian final at the hard-court tournament.

BASKETBALL

Hawks waive guard Mills

The Atlanta Hawks waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday. The 35-year-old Mills played sparingly for the Hawks after being acquired from Oklahoma City last summer. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 19 games with Atlanta. The Hawks also converted the two-way contract of guard Trent Forrest to a standard NBA deal. He is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 20 games this season. An undrafted player out of Florida State, Forrest spent last season with the Hawks on a two-way contract after two years under a similar deal with Utah.

Chris Kirk hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts on the seventh green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Sandhill cranes walk near the fifth green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Chris Kirk hits from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shows his ball after making a birdie putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Cognizant Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

