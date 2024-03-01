100 years ago

March 1, 1924

An agreement in the Main Street bridge-street car controversy, which will provide intercity transportation at one fare without transfer charge, practically has been agreed upon, Mayor Brickhouse said last night. ... The Bridge Commission, representatives of the traction firms and a committee of the Chamber of Commerce were in conference on the plan yesterday morning. Attending the meeting was M. O. Simmons of New York, high official of the corporation said to control both street railway companies. According to the plan, in return for the one-fare charge without an extra transfer cost in intercity traffic, the bridge commission is willing to grant a 25-year franchise at a nominal charge, approximating only a few dollars a year.

50 years ago

March 1, 1974

SEARCY -- If the current pace of inflation is not checked, the country's economy and even its political system could collapse, Governor Bumpers told a joint dinner of civic clubs here Thursday. He said government and the people must become more frugal if inflation is to be stopped. "It may be that national and international economics have outstripped man's ability to control," he said. "But if we are going to stop inflation," the nation needs leaders who will call on the people to live more austerely.

25 years ago

March 1, 1999

Maumelle's proposal to annex 660 acres for industrial use is generating opposition among residents of nearby areas who fear that development will harm the wetlands. Maumelle city leaders have said that the annexation would put the city closer to having another exit on Interstate 40, which could be a way to keep heavy truck traffic off the city's main streets. ... The city plans to commission an engineering study to determine how much of the area may be usable. The area under discussion for annexation is east of Maumelle and north of the westernmost part of North Little Rock. Jim Sharkey, director of economic and community development, said the city has no plans to promote anything that will harm the wetlands.

10 years ago

March 1, 2014

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Friday that deer meat and deer hair were found in tamales sold in a roadside stand in White County. Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers arrested Fred Thomas Atkins III, 49, and his wife, Betty Louise Williams, 28, on Thursday after a six-week investigation of the Tamale Guy and Sidekick tamale stand on Arkansas 16 between Searcy and Pangburn. ... Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the commission, said Atkins and Williams were each charged with one count of violating Sec. 05.04 and Sec. 05.24 of the commission's Code Book. Sec. 05.04 restricts buying, selling and bartering wildlife. Sec. 05.24 specifies wildlife records requirements for commercial facilities. Each charge carries a potential fine of $500 to $5,000.