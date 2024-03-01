Police report finding more than 100 pounds of meth, 20 pounds of cocaine in I-40 traffic stop

An Arkansas State Police trooper early Wednesday arrested a man after a vehicle search turned up more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 20 pounds of cocaine, a Friday news release states.

The release did not identify the suspect pulled over around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Pope County, but states that the trooper located about 120 pounds of meth, around 21 pounds of cocaine and multiple marijuana products including vape pens.

Authorities weren't releasing any further details in the incident Friday evening, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Janie Runkle said.

The man was booked in the Pope County jail on charges of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, the release states.