Prince William denounces antisemitism

LONDON -- Prince William condemned antisemitism during a visit to a London synagogue on Thursday, the first time he appeared in public after he unexpectedly pulled out of a royal event earlier in the week.

William, the heir to the throne, heard about how Jewish students across the U.K. have been affected by the rise of hatred against the Jewish community during his visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue. He also spent time with Renee Salt, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor.

The royal said he and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism. "I'm here today to reassure you all that people do care, people do listen and we can't let that keep going," he said.

William spoke out last week against the fighting in Gaza and called for the Israel-Hamas conflict to end "as soon as possible."

While his statement stopped short of calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, he spoke of the "terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack" and urged more humanitarian support to Gaza.

Reports of both antisemitic and anti-Muslim abuse in Britain have soared since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which triggered Israel's invasion of Gaza.

North Sea copter crash leaves 1 dead

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A helicopter flying between an offshore oil platform and mainland Norway crashed into the North Sea, killing one person and injuring five others, two of them seriously, authorities said Thursday.

The Sikorsky S-92 helicopter was on a training mission for state-owned oil and gas company Equinor ASA when it went down late Wednesday off Bergen, Norway's second largest city, Norwegian news agency NTB said. There were six people on board. Police declined to release their identities.

They said five people "have varying degrees of injuries," including one whose injuries were minor, but gave no further details. The Haukeland University Hospital where the survivors were taken said two were seriously injured, including one who was in critical condition.

At least two rescue helicopters recovered the survivors and the deceased person early Thursday.

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal called it "a deeply tragic incident," NTB reported. All six people were working for Equinor.

Police said the fatality was a woman in her 60s, and Opedal told NTB that she was nurse.

Chadian opposition chief killed in attack

N'DJAMENA, Chad -- An opposition leader in Chad was among several people killed as he led an attack on the national security agency in the country's capital this week, the state prosecutor said Thursday.

The attack underscored the tenuous situation in the central African country of Chad ahead of a presidential election scheduled for May 6.

The slain leader, Yaya Dillo, was the current president's cousin and a strong contender in the upcoming election. He headed the Socialist Party Without Borders, which was behind Wednesday's attack at the National State Security Agency.

State Prosecutor Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye said Dillo was among several killed but did not elaborate on the circumstances of his death or say who shot him.

The well-armed attackers, in more than 10 vehicles, drove up and stormed the agency's offices in the country's capital of N'Djamena. At least two dozen people have been arrested and investigations are underway, Kedelaye said.

The attack came after the arrest earlier Wednesday of the opposition party's finance secretary who is accused of trying to assassinate the president of the country's supreme court.

Chad's interim president, Mahamat Deby Itno, seized power after his father who ran the country for more than three decades was killed fighting rebels in 2021. Last year, the government announced it was extending the 18-month transition for two more years, which led to protests across the country.

Migrant boat flips; 24 die off Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal -- At least two dozen people died off Senegal's northern coast and many others were injured when their boat capsized, officials said, underscoring the danger of the route used by an increasing number of migrants seeking to reach Spain from West Africa.

The boat was bound for Europe and capsized near the town of Saint-Louis, where bodies washed ashore Wednesday afternoon and the fire department was alerted, said Alioune Badara Sambe, the local governor.

The injured are being treated in a hospital in Saint-Louis and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has been opened, he said.

The number of migrants leaving from Senegal on rickety wooden boats surged last year, and nearly 1,000 people died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, according to the Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders.

Factors such as youth unemployment, political unrest and the impact of climate change push migrants to risk their lives on overcrowded boats.





Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales wears a kippah as he visits the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

