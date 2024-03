FAQ

WHAT -- Limited tickets remain to see Lee Rocker, founding member of Stray Cats, who will perform the hits from the Cats, songs like "Sexy and Seventeen," "Stray Cat Strut" and "Rock This Town," along with covers of songs by musical legends like Ringo Starr, George Harrison, John Fogerty and more.

WHEN -- 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST -- $33

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org